Insider Reveals Details Behind Three-Team Yankees Trade Negotiations

The New York Yankees made a surprise transaction in March to add some critical infield depth as it began the season with third baseman DJ LeMahieu on the injured list. And the in-person nature of the negotiations, led by general manager Brian Cashman, were almost as surprising as the trade itself.

“General managers rarely negotiate face-to-face anymore,” Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic. “Trade conversations and free-agent negotiations are conducted mostly by text, email and phone. Even at the winter ‘meetings,’ in-person discussions often are the exception, not the rule.”

Despite the digital evolution of front-office deals, however, the Yankees’ acquisition of LeMahieu’s replacement was finalized over cups of coffee at Cashman’s Tampa home, Rosenthal revealed.

“On March 27, the day before the season opener, Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander and general manager Brian Cashman got together the old-fashioned way,” he added. “After dropping off his son (at school), Neander called Cashman and said he would be driving by his house… Cashman invited Neander to come over for coffee.”

Cashman and Neander finalized the framework of what would become a three-team, four-player trade over their coffees, connecting with Miami Marlins general manager Peter Bendix as they did so.

The Coffee Deal for Jon Berti Has Helped the New York Yankees

The final result saw the Yankees land utility infielder Jon Berti from the Marlins while sending catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Rays and a minor leaguer to the Marlins, who also got a minor leaguer from the Rays.

In his first nine games following the trade, Berti proved to be a strong addition for the Yankees, starting seven games at third base and logging seven hits, four runs and two RBI in 26 at bats so far. He ended up joining LeMahieu on the injured list shortly after joining New York, but was reinstated after a 10-day stint, per the team.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu is set to “continue ramping up” his recovery in the next few days, manager Aaron Boone said, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. But in the meantime, the coffee-date deal is providing a much-needed backup for the Yankees.

“The veteran utility player (Berti) has started two straight games since returning from a groin injury, both at third base, and with DJ LeMahieu (foot) still lacking a clear timeline for his return, Berti should be in line for consistent work around the Yankees’ infield,” CBS Sports reported.

The Coffee Deal Was Just the Start of Trade Negotiations for the Miami Marlins

As for Berti’s former team, participating in the coffee deal seems to have just been the first of many negotiations this season. Shortly after, Bendix dealt mult-time batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres, and more trades are likely coming.

“During Peter Bendix’s first six months as the Marlins’ president of baseball operations, he mostly stood pat during the offseason, watched as Miami lost 24 of its first 33 games, then traded its most beloved player for a package of four San Diego Padres prospects, a series of events that has drawn the ire of a beleaguered market,” Alden Gonzalez reported for ESPN. “All of it, Bendix stressed, aligns with his aspirations of building a consistent winner to break the rebuild cycle that has defined the Marlins’ three-decade existence.”