WATCH: Aaron Gordon Throws Down the Best Dunk of the Night

Wednesday night featured some good matchups and high-profile storylines–Tyson Chandler’s first game as a Laker, the return of Headband LeBron, Derrick Rose scoring 31 and setting a Timberwolves franchise record–but besides all that, it was a spectacular night for the slam dunk aficionado in all of us.

Dunking is one of the best things about the game of basketball, and last night definitely delivered. Here are our top-ten dunks from last night’s action.

10. Kawhi Leonard Against the World

Kawhi Leonard casually dribbled in and out of the entire Sacramento Kings team and finished with the dunk.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the flight pic.twitter.com/Rxknp8BnRX — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 8, 2018

He finished the game with a double-double: 25 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing two consecutive games with a foot injury. No biggie for Kawhi.

9. Lonzo Ball Touches the Sky

Lonzo Ball picked this one out of the sky on the lob from Brandon Ingram.

Lonzo went up and GOT that one 💥 pic.twitter.com/raJ6nYmevQ — ESPN (@espn) November 8, 2018

He barely made it out of that one alive. Ball finished the win against the Timberwolves with 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists.

8. Get Out of the Way for Caulie-Stein

A few Raptors players made a business decision last night when Willie Caulie-Stein came barreling down the lane.

Caulie-Stein had 24 points and 8 rebounds in the loss.

7. Hassan Whiteside’s Hammer

Hassan Whiteside threw it down HARD in the Heat’s win against the Spurs.

Whitside had a season-high 29 points and 20–yes, TWENTY–rebounds in the win.

6. Ben Simmons Makes His Point(s)

Ben Simmons didn’t hold back after beating the defense on this drive.

He had a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over the Pacers.

5. Sabonis Answers

Domantas Sabonis didn’t just lie down and take it, though. The Pacers player had a vicious dunk of his own where he absolutely posterized Joel Embiid.

He ended the night with a similar stat line to Simmons: 16 points and 11 rebounds.

4. Put it Back, Plumlee!

Miles Plumlee had a ridiculous putback in the team’s loss to the Knicks.

Plumlee had 8 points and 5 rebounds on the night.

3. Anthony Davis Takes Flight…Backwards

Anthony Davis just casually threw down this reverse dunk after spending about five full seconds in the air.

He dominated the game with 32 points and 15 rebounds, along with a solid 7 assists after battling some elbow trouble in recent games.

2. Another Night, Another Donovan Mitchell Dunk

As if anyone’s surprised, reigning dunk champ Donovan Mitchell had a few good ones last night.

This poster was ridiculous:

And everybody loves a good putback:

Donovan had 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win over the Mavs.

1. Oh My, Aaron Gordon

The undisputed best dunk of the night, though, was Aaron Gordon’s insane, high-flying tribute to Karl Malone, the mailman.

This might be the most stylish dunk of the entire season. If it’s dethroned, we can’t wait to see what’ll do it. Gordon ended the night with 15 points.