The Chicago Bulls have acquired Otto Porter from the Washington Wizards, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Bulls are sending Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Wizards.

Porter gives the Bulls another solid young player, but he is on just the second year of a sizable four-year, $106.5 million contract, per Spotrac. Porter is making just over $26 million this season. Porter has a player option prior to the 2020-21 season where he can make $28.4 million.

Here’s a look at the Bulls updated roster and projected starting lineup after the trade.

Chicago Bulls Roster & Starting Lineup After Otto Porter Trade

C- Robin Lopez, Cristiano Felicio,

PF- Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr.

SF- Otto Porter, Chandler Hutchison, Brandon Sampson, Timothe Luwau-Cabarrot, Denzel Valentine, Rawle Alkins

SG- Zach LaVine, Shaquille Harrison, Antonio Blakeney

PG- Kris Dunn, Ryan Arcidiacono

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the Bulls will have $21 million in cap space this summer after the Porter trade.

The 15% trade bonus for Otto Porter is voided because his current $26M salary is above the max for a player with O-6 years of service. Porter is under contract for two more seasons, $27.3M and a $28.5M player option in 2020-21. The Bulls project to have $21M (including their first round pick) in cap space for 2019-20.

Porter is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 steals this season. Porter stuffs the stat sheet, but has still yet to average more than 15 points per game in a season.

The swingman was the third option behind Bradley Beal and John Wall. Porter could have more of an opportunity to shine offensively in Chicago. USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt reported the Wizards were planning on keeping Porter, but Wall’s injury changed things for Washington.

“Can confirm Otto Porter Jr is headed to the Bulls. The Wizards were content to keep Otto Porter Jr. as recent as earlier this week. But that was before news of the John Wall injury, which changed things for Washington,” Zillgitt tweeted.

The Wizards Were Previously Reluctant to Trade Otto Porter

It sounded as though the Wizards were previously content to keep Porter. Either this was a misdirection move by the Wizards front office, or Wall’s injury significantly changed their thinking. The Athletic reported the team was planning on keeping Beal, Wall and Porter.