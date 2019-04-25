Drew Lock NFL Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections

How many quarterbacks are going in the 1st round tonight in the NFL Draft? Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins are slam dunks. Duke’s Daniel Jones is widely considered a mid-to-late round option. Drew Lock is the only other realistic other option.

The Missouri signal-caller eclipsed 3,000 yards the last 3 seasons in Columbia, including a 3,498-yard and 28-touchdown performance last fall. In his career, Lock accumulated 12,193 yards, 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in his 4 years in college.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder also acquitted himself at the NFL Combine. He demonstrated solid athleticism with a 4.69-second 40-yard dash and 4.12-second 20-yard shuttle. The college numbers and workout in Indianapolis earned him a 1st round projection on NFL.com.

Let’s look at where scouts and analysts see him going, whether it’s tonight or later this weekend.

Drew Lock Mock Drafts, Projections and Scouting Reports

Lance Zierlein compared Lock to Lions quarterback Matt Stafford in the NFL.com draft profile.

ull-field reader offering prototypical size and arm talent, but one that has a concerning lack of accuracy and consistency against top opponents. Inside of each game, Lock makes reads and throws that are worthy of an early pick. There will also be plays in the same game that highlight his random inaccuracy and issues defeating pocket pressure. He has as much pure talent as any quarterback from the 2018 draft, but he won’t reach that lofty potential unless he improves his accuracy and learns to play with better in-game presence.

It took until Lock’s senior season at Missouri to complete over 60 percent of his passes in a season. Taking the most recent evidence available, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports actually considers Lock the best quarterback available in his top-100 prospects list.

By March, Chad Reuter of NFL.com had Lock going No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders. He previously had him going No. 13 to the Dolphins, which was before Miami brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick into the quarterback room.

With the buzz about Oakland’s interest in shaking up the QB room lingering, particularly when it comes to Kyler Murray, I would not be surprised if they took a quarterback here, even if Murray is off the board. After all, Jon Gruden coached Drew Lock at the Senior Bowl and praised him for his play that week.

With Jon Gruden apparently “iffy” on Derek Carr, the Raiders could pull the trigger on bringing in a quarterback. CBS Sports has Murray as the first option, but Lock as the next one.

Most options are sending Lock to Oakland’s AFC West rivals in Denver. The Broncos have 2 first-round picks at No. 10 and No. 32. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports posted today that John Elway would take Lock with the No. 32 pick.

Broncos general manager John Elway has long been linked to Drew Lock, dating back to the 2018 season, continuing through Senior Bowl week and concluding in Nashville during the first round of the draft. Plus, the team has a history of trading back into the first round in search of a franchise quarterback; Elway did just that in 2016 when he moved up to No. 26 to grab Paxton Lynch, who lasted just two years in Denver before he was released days before the 2018 season. Lock has the best arm in this class, is an accurate deep-ball throw and is surprisingly athletic (he ran a 4.69 40). And after a rocky start, which was due to learning a new offense, he finished his senior season strong. In Denver he becomes Elway’s latest stab at finding a franchise quarterback.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation says the Broncos can’t wait that long, picking them to pull the trigger instead with the No. 10 pick.

The only other relevant option seems to be the Giants, who are in the market to find Eli Manning’s successor. Tom Pelissoro of NFL Network says Dave Gettleman and New York should take him at No. 6.

“I’ve seen a lot of people speculate they wait until No. 17. Recent drat history tells you you can’t wait that long and why would you take the chance if you are convinced one of these guys is the franchise quarterback.”

Despite some reservations about accuracy, most people think teams needing a quarterback will risk it with Lock on Day One.