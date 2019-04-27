Raiders Sign ‘Last Chance U’ Star Ronald Ollie as UDFA

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Last Chance U star and defensive lineman Ronald Ollie looks to the undrafted free agent market to find his shot in the NFL. After his breakout performance on the first season of Last Chance U, Ollie would go on to transfer to Nicholls State.

At Nicholls, Ollie would blossom into a fringe NFL prospect. While he is still incredibly raw in terms of his skill set, he is extremely quick on his feet for his size. Adept at bursting through the line of scrimmage with a fast first step and disrupting the interior of the line, Ollie has the raw potential to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.

‘Last Chance U’ Star Ronald Ollie Signed as UDFA

Shortly after the draft ended, it was originally believed that Ronald Ollie had inked a UDFA contract with the Baltimore Ravens. That wound up not panning out it seems, but Ollie did find a new home with the Oakland Raiders on Monday, March 6. As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed, Ollie participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and signed a deal.

Raiders signed DT Ronald Ollie, who starred in Netflix series “Last Chance U.” He participated in rookie minicamp this weekend on tryout basis. https://t.co/dhpEevD85Y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 6, 2019

Ollie joins an intriguing and young Raiders defensive line, but it’s also a group which certainly needs help after they struggled to get to the quarterback in 2018. As NFL.com details, the Raiders had just 13.0 sacks throughout the entire 2018 season. This number was more than half of the second-worst team, as the New York Giants and New England Patriots both had 30.0 sacks on the year.

Jon Gruden and company surely need some help on the defensive line, but have quite a few young faces, specifically from their draft haul in 2018. Last year alone, they drafted Arden Key, Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall. Along with those three, the Raiders have Johnathan Hankins, Justin Ellis and Eddie Vanderdoes.

Ronald Ollie College Stats

Ollie gets his shot at the NFL after a strong career at Nicholls State. His first season saw him rack up 41 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Ollie also notoriously scoop up a loose ball during a blocked kick which he would go to take 84 yards to the house.

Ollie’s last season wouldn’t be as productive as his 2016 campaign but he was still able to rack up another two sacks to add to his career total. Ollie ended his career at Nicholls with 60 total tackles and four sacks.