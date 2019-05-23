Charles Schwab Challenge Odds & Golf Betting Trends

It’s always tough for tournaments on the PGA Tour that follow a major championship. Many of golf’s top players opt to take the week off following all the stress of a major. The PGA Championship’s move from August to May appears to have been a success this season in terms of coverage of the event and TV ratings (it was often lost in August) and will stay there for the foreseeable future.

That’s good news for the PGA Tour but not for this week’s event, the newly-named Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. That event has a bit of a watered-down field following the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, which was a monster of a course.

Brooks Koepka repeated as the PGA Championship winner to move to No. 1 in the world, but he’s not playing this week. Neither is Tiger Woods nor Dustin Johnson nor Rory McIlroy, among others. They all should be back in action at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament next week.

The highest-ranked player in the Charles Schwab Challenge field – this tournament has had several names over the years, including simply Fort Worth Invitational in 2018 – is world No. 3 Justin Rose and he’s the +1100 favorite on the Charles Schwab Challenge odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rose is also the defending champion, winning last year at 20-under 260, three shots ahead of Koepka.

Rose fell one shot shy of tying the tournament-record score of 21 under set in 2010 by Zach Johnson as Rose bogeyed his 72nd hole. Just one person has ever repeated at Colonial, which has hosted a Tour event uninterrupted since 1946 (second-longest uninterrupted streak behind Augusta National): Hall of Famer Ben Hogan. The great Hogan won this tournament a record five times. No one else has won more than twice.

Spain’s Jon Rahm and Dallas area native Jordan Spieth are each +1200 at betting sites. Rahm was among some big names to miss the cut at the PGA Championship but has two Top 5s in two trips to Colonial. Spieth, third last week in an otherwise disappointing year, won at Colonial in 2016 and was runner-up in both the previous and next year.

Kevin Kisner, the 2017 champion, is +3500 on the golf odds for this week. Zach Johnson, a two-time winner at Colonial, is +6000. Another two-time winner, Kenny Perry is a +65000 long shot. The 58-year-old is taking a one-week break from the Champions Tour.

