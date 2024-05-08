New Bears Stars Pack Sideline to Watch Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

The Chicagoland Area is replete with new and exciting young stars on the sports scene, and they have taken to supporting each other early in their professional careers.

Most recently, new Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze showed up court-side to watch Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky of the WNBA take on the New York Liberty in the team’s second preseason game of the year on Tuesday night, May 7.

“The rooks are in the building 🐻 ⬇️,” the official Sky X account posted. “Welcome to Skytown, @Calebcsw and @RomeOdunze!”

Joining Williams and Odunze was new Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler including last year, who arrived in Chicago earlier this offseason via a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Yahoo Sports posted a photo of the three sitting together court-side.

Coby White of the Chicago Bears was also in attendance for a contest in which the Sky ended up boat racing the Liberty by a score of 101-53. Reese finished the night with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist in 19 minutes of playing time.

Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze & Angel Reese All Top 10 Picks by Chicago Teams in 2024

Williams, Odunze and Reese could all end up defining their respective sports in Chicago for years to come considering their popularity and social media reach coming into the league. Beyond that, all of them are exceedingly talented, attained high levels of success in college and were top 10 selections by their teams in the NFL’s and WNBA’s most recent drafts.

Williams plays the highest-profile position in sports as a quarterback, won a Heisman Trophy with USC in 2022 and was the No. 1 overall pick this year. Meanwhile, Odunze was the 9th pick, played in the most recent National Championship Game as a member of the Washington Huskies and led the FBS with 1,640 receiving yards in his final collegiate campaign.

Reese won a National Title with LSU in 2023 and returned to the NCAA Women’s Elite 8 this year before falling to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on their way to a second consecutive second-place finish. Reese also attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, displaying her reach beyond the world of sports.

“Wow! God is so good!” Reese wrote on X. “Being able to play the game I love & live my dream in the fashion world all on my 22nd birthday is a blessing. 🥺😭🥳”

Williams is also just 22 years old with his 23rd birthday coming up in November, while Odunze will turn 22 in June.

Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze Will Face Pressure to Perform With Bears From Day 1

Reese will get her opportunity to shine first, as the start of WNBA regular season arrives in mid-May and stretches through the summer, with the playoffs beginning in late September.

Williams and Odunze will spend most of that time preparing for their rookie campaigns during Bears training camp. The official start of the NFL season won’t be until early September.

The Bears are facing increased expectations in 2024 after finishing strong last season and ending the campaign with a 7-10 record — the organization’s best results since going 8-8 in 2020 and making the playoffs as a Wildcard team. Pressure on Williams and Odunze to perform will exist from Week 1, as Williams replaces three-year starter and former first-round pick Justin Fields under center, and Odunze joins a star-studded receiving corps alongside Allen and DJ Moore.