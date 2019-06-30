WATCH: Kevin Durant’s The Boardroom Brooklyn Nets Video With Notorious B.I.G. Song

Kevin Durant formally announced his NBA free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets via The Boardroom Instagram page. The video featured a static image announcing Durant was heading to Brooklyn along with the Notorious B.I.G. song “N—– Bleed” playing in the background.

“Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on July 6th,” The Boardroom Instagram post read.

The Boardroom is Durant’s project along with business manager Rich Kleiman that was a docu-series on ESPN+. News broke about Durant’s decision to join the Nets about an hour before free agency officially started, but KD did not release the video until 6 p.m. Eastern. The Boardroom started the day with a little over $40,000 followers and is now closing in on 180,000.

When Durant joined the Warriors, KD made the announcement via The Players’ Tribune article. Durant opted to use his own media company to announce his decision this time around. Here is how The Boardroom is described via a 2018 ESPN press release.

ESPN and Thirty Five Media, owned by NBA star Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman, today announced they are teaming up to create The Boardroom – a new project that will examine the ins and outs of sports business and illuminate the world of sports far beyond what fans ordinarily see. The six-episode series will be hosted by ESPN’s Jay Williams with Jordan Schultz as a correspondent, and featuring Durant and Kleiman, who also serve as the show’s executive producers. The Boardroom will be available exclusively on ESPN+, the premium direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) group and ESPN. The Boardroom will bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike. Each episode will focus on a broad theme, with topics ranging from team ownership to player development and the business of social media.

The Warriors, Knicks & Clippers Are Thought to be the Other Finalists for Kevin Durant

Durant was expected to consider the Warriors, Knicks and Clippers at the start of free agency. It does not appear Durant met with any teams aside from the Warriors given he made the announcement before free agency started. The Athletic detailed how teams were planning on meeting with Durant in New York when free agency started.