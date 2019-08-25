Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Gets Eye Opening Critique from Gilbert Arenas

Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans’ first overall pick in June’s 2019 NBA Draft,was the man coming out of Duke University.

Standing 6’7″ and 285 pound Williamson, 18, averaged 22.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a Duke Blue Devil and was the unanimous ACC Player of the Year.

For those keeping score at home: Williamson recorded a total of 81 points, 30 rebounds and seven steals to help lead the Blue Devils to their 21st ACC title in school history.

Williamson was also one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy, an award which recognizes the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.

Retired NBA player, Gilbert Arenas told NBA scribe, Landon Buford that he didn’t approve of the Pelicans starting Williamson at the center position last month during the NBA’s summer league play in Las Vegas.

I watched NBA Summer League and I was very disappointed in the Pelicans decision,” he told Buford.

“You started this man who is 6’7 at the center position to give the illusion that he is going to be dominating?

“When I say illusion, the illusion is I have a 6’7 guard and [you’re] going to play him against the center in order to beat his opponent off the dribble to get dunks? Once he starts getting dunks, everyone is going to say: ‘Yeah Zion, but that’s not his position.’ His position in terms of the NBA is either the two or the three. He is pushing it at the three, but the two is his game for sure.”

Zion only played nine minutes in Summer League action against the New York Knicks. An injury caused the Pelicans to shut him down for the remainder of league play.

In a recent chat on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with Fox Sports’ Rashad Phillips, Phillips told me that Zion Williamson’s game resembles Charles Barkley, Rodney Rogers and Shawn Kemp.

“I see flashes of Charles Barkley sometimes in Zion,” he told me.

“I can’t say all the way but I do see splashes of Zion, Zion is an Ultra basketball player, in regards to he shows flashes of Shawn Kemp, Charles Barkley, and I see flashes of Rodney Rodgers who’d played.”

Gilbert Arenas is looking to see some improvements in Williamson’s game come this fall.

“He doesn’t need to learn how to shoot this year because he is going to develop it,” Arenas told Landon Buford.

“If he gets down to 230, you have another shooting guard that is coming into this league. Playing him at the power forward and the center position if his diet would be out of control and he would be a ball if he plays out of position. If you saw Summer League, centers were blocking his shots and when the center wasn’t there, he was able to drive and get dunks. “The whole NBA is that tall and professional. It is not about your young kids coming in and it all depends on where they put him at. He could play at the power forward and be a bust or they can put him at the shooting guard position or the three and he turns into the next G.O.A.T.”

Williamson has gotten rave reviews from other veterans like Los Angeles Lakers All Star LeBron James. “I’ve watched him a lot over the last year,” said James on HBO’s The Shop.

“The one thing that I noticed with his one year at Duke [is] that his energy was infectious. Every possession it seemed like he could make a difference on the outcome of the game.”