Antonio Brown Goes Live on Instagram From TB12 Center [WATCH]

It is no secret New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is very vocal on social media.

That doesn’t appear likely to change now that he is in New England. On Thursday night, Brown hopped on Instagram live for a couple minutes while working at a TB12 Sports Therapy Center in a Patriots hoodie. Brown, who has been accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor, had strong words in his video.

“No matter what they say, no matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work,” said Brown.

Antonio Brown went live on Instagram from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Alex Guerrero was there with him. Brown: “No matter what they say. No matter what they hate, somebody’s still gotta go to work.” He also recommends starting a football USA team. pic.twitter.com/kQBwUv2tZR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2019

It was a short video but Brown’s first real public appearance since the accusations. Brown was spotted outside of Gillette Stadium earlier this week as well by a fan. He noted that he was extremely grateful to be in New England when asked by the fan.

Brown has been constantly spotted on social media in the past. During the 2016 postseason, Brown went on Facebook Live from inside the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room at Arrowhead Stadium following a win over Kansas City.

In the video, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made some disparaging remarks about the Patriots which became bulletin-board material throughout the week leading up to the AFC Championship.

His new coach, Bill Belichick, will not put up with any social media drama. He has routinely, and likely ironically, referred to social media as SnapFace or InstaChat as a way of noting his lack of connectivity to the digital age. But there’s no doubt Belichick knows everything that happens on social media involving his players.

Antonio Brown Begins Practicing With Patriots

Antonio Brown has started practicing with the Patriots this week and has already gone through jersey numbers as fast as he did helmets. Brown was given the No. 1 jersey on Wednesday and appeared on Thursday wearing No. 17.

His choice of 17 isn’t a number that has been indicative of success for the Patriots over the past two decades. The most recent player to wear the jersey in the regular season was receiver Riley McCarron last year. McCarron was placed on the active roster just before the Patriots’ Week 1 game and was cut soon after due to a dropped punt return in that game.

The No. 17 has an inauspicious history in New England. Here are all the Patriots players who have worn it in the regular season during the Belichick era. pic.twitter.com/CyU8yGPDD8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 12, 2019

There’s no confirmation that his number switch is permanent, but given Brown wore No. 27 while in college at Central Michigan, it’s not too far off from something he’s used to wearing.

Brown made a few good catches in practice on Thursday as well, earning praise from his teammates including All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Antonio Brown, now No. 17, catches a pass from Tom Brady early in practice. pic.twitter.com/gKpA9MUJin — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 12, 2019

Is Brown Staying With Brady?

It was leaked on Sunday night that Tom Brady was inviting Brown to stay with him while he settles into life and a new routine with the Patriots. Although Tom never confirmed, the two did take a selfie together shortly after Brown arrived in New England.

Brown and his quarterback already seem to have a strong connection on the field and have shared a mutual respect for each other over the course of their careers. Now, all signs point to the two playing together on Sunday.

