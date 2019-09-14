Raiders Passing Records: How Many Yards & TDs Does Derek Carr Need?

It was tumultuous offseason for Oakland Raiders‘ quarterback, Derek Carr. Rumors kept coming out that the team was planning on drafting a quarterback and sending Carr somewhere else. Well, the draft past and none of those rumors came to fruition. From what it seems, it looks like the Raiders plan on riding with Carr for the foreseeable future, which could mean that he’s about to become the franchise’s most prolific passer in history.

Carr currently sits at 18,998 career passing yards and 123 passing touchdowns. Ken Stabler holds the passing yards record with 19,078 during his time with the Raiders. Carr only needs 81 yards in week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs to own the franchise record. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, there’s almost no way he’s not going to get the record against Kansas City. Carr got a chance to talk about the opportunity with the Fresno Bee.

“Humbled and honored to even be close to breaking that record,” said Carr. “Kenny Stabler’s the GOAT (greatest of all time), man. He’s the standard. The gold standard for Raiders quarterbacks. He’s the only person I heard stories of growing up. He was the first football player I ever heard of because that’s what my dad talked about. Kenny Stabler is the man and the best to ever play here.

“If it was my record and one of my Fresno State records was getting broke by somebody, I would hope it is someone with class and respect and honor and I hope that’s how they feel.

“I would do it in such a way and carry myself in such a way that they would feel that respect and feel that honor that they know how much it actually means to me to be close with my name next to his,” Carr said.

It should be an epic moment when he breaks the record at home against a rival during the team’s last season in Oakland. Another one of Stabler’s record that is well within Carr’s reach this season is the passing touchdowns record. “The Snake” threw 150 touchdown passes for the Raiders. Carr is sitting at 123 career passing touchdowns. That would mean that he needs 28 more touchdown passes to break the record. He’s only thrown more than 28 touchdown passes in a season once, but he can definitely get really close to by the end of 2019.

Khalil Mack Praises Derek Carr

It’s been over a year since the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears, but people are still talking about it. Considering Mack is one of this generation’s greatest players, it wouldn’t be surprising if this trade is talked about for a lot longer. Though he is no longer in Oakland, he still holds a lot of love for Derek Carr.

“I know my dog is gonna ball anyway, regardless. D.C. (Derek Carr), my brother,” said Mack when asked about the Raiders and the Antonio Brown drama.

Mack and Carr were part of the Raiders’ excellent 2014 draft class that played a huge role in briefly turning the franchise around. The team missed Mack’s production greatly in 2018, but are hoping rookie Clelin Ferrell can try to help replace him. It will probably be impossible for the Raiders to replace Mack due to his otherworldly talent, but if they can find a decent solution that cost a lot less, Jon Gruden will be happy.

