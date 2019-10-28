Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Is Zach Ertz No Longer Elite?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position in fantasy has been a top-heavy group for as long as we could remember. Unfortunately, we may be in the midst of losing a player who has headlined the elites at the position for years on end.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 9

What in the world is wrong with Zach Ertz (TE8)? That’s the question that fantasy owners have been asking for the majority of the 2019 season. For starters, it’s not all Ertz’s fault that he hasn’t produced like years past this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz has averaged just 178 passing yards and 16.5 completions in four of his last five games. So while Ertz out-targets any other Philly pass-catcher by 16 targets this season, Wentz has simply struggled to connect with his playmakers in the passing game.

The other reason for Ertz’s struggles is because the Eagles lack any true threats at wideout. Without Desean Jackson’s speed to pull the safeties away from the middle of the field, Ertz has little room to operate. Lastly, Dallas Goedert (TE9) is simply a very good player. He’s the heir-apparent to Ertz in Philly, and he’s shown why, outscoring Ertz in each of the past three weeks.

Expect both to have solid outings this week as the once-vaunted Chicago Bears defense has been fairly generous to opposing tight ends this season, allowing the 11th-most points to the position. Ertz is still the better option out of the two, as he plays more snaps, and receives more targets on a weekly basis.

Mark Andrews (TE6) returns from a bye week in Week 9. However, he gets a terrible welcome back gift as he’s set to face off with the New England Patriots. The Pats have allowed just one tight end all season to exceed 40+ receiving yards, as they currently surrender the fewest amount of fantasy points to the position. Andrews is still Baltimore’s number one receiving option in the passing game and is worthy of a starting spot in your lineup, however, you should likely temper expectations.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF @ ARI 2 Travis Kelce KC vs. MIN 3 Darren Waller OAK vs. DET 4 Evan Engram NYG vs. DAL 5 Hunter Henry LAC vs. GB 6 Mark Andrews BAL vs. NE 7 Jonnu Smith TEN @ CAR 8 Zach Ertz PHI vs. CHI 9 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CHI 10 Vance McDonald PIT vs. IND 11 Eric Ebron IND @ PIT 12 Jimmy Graham GB @ LAC 13 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ MIA 14 Greg Olsen CAR vs. TEN 15 Delanie Walker TEN @ CAR 16 Jason Witten DAL @ NYG 17 OJ Howard TB INJ @ SEA 18 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ KC 19 Jack Doyle IND @ PIT 20 Cameron Brate TB @ SEA 21 Darren Fells HOU @ JAC 22 TJ Hockenson DET @ OAK 23 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ KC 24 Dawson Knox BUF vs. WAS 25 Noah Fant DEN vs. CLE 26 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NYJ 27 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE @ DEN 28 Trey Burton CHI @ PHI 29 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. NE 30 Ben Watson NE @ BAL 31 Foster Moreau OAK vs. DET 32 Anthony Firkser TEN @ CAR 33 Blake Jarwin DAL @ NYG 34 Matt LaCosse NE INJ @ BAL 35 Charles Clay ARI vs. SF 36 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ BUF 37 Vernon Davis WAS @ BUF 38 Nick Vannett PIT vs. IND 39 Josh Oliver JAC vs. HOU 40 Luke Wilson SEA vs. TB 41 Adam Shaheen CHI @ PHI 42 Rhett Ellison NYG vs. DAL 43 Demetrius Harris CLE @ DEN 44 Seth DeValve JAC vs. HOU 45 Jordan Akins HOU @ JAC