Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Is Zach Ertz No Longer Elite?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position in fantasy has been a top-heavy group for as long as we could remember. Unfortunately, we may be in the midst of losing a player who has headlined the elites at the position for years on end.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 9
What in the world is wrong with Zach Ertz (TE8)? That’s the question that fantasy owners have been asking for the majority of the 2019 season. For starters, it’s not all Ertz’s fault that he hasn’t produced like years past this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz has averaged just 178 passing yards and 16.5 completions in four of his last five games. So while Ertz out-targets any other Philly pass-catcher by 16 targets this season, Wentz has simply struggled to connect with his playmakers in the passing game.
The other reason for Ertz’s struggles is because the Eagles lack any true threats at wideout. Without Desean Jackson’s speed to pull the safeties away from the middle of the field, Ertz has little room to operate. Lastly, Dallas Goedert (TE9) is simply a very good player. He’s the heir-apparent to Ertz in Philly, and he’s shown why, outscoring Ertz in each of the past three weeks.
Expect both to have solid outings this week as the once-vaunted Chicago Bears defense has been fairly generous to opposing tight ends this season, allowing the 11th-most points to the position. Ertz is still the better option out of the two, as he plays more snaps, and receives more targets on a weekly basis.
Mark Andrews (TE6) returns from a bye week in Week 9. However, he gets a terrible welcome back gift as he’s set to face off with the New England Patriots. The Pats have allowed just one tight end all season to exceed 40+ receiving yards, as they currently surrender the fewest amount of fantasy points to the position. Andrews is still Baltimore’s number one receiving option in the passing game and is worthy of a starting spot in your lineup, however, you should likely temper expectations.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|George Kittle SF
|
@ ARI
|
2
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. MIN
|
3
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. DET
|
4
|Evan Engram NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
5
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. GB
|
6
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. NE
|
7
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ CAR
|
8
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
9
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
10
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. IND
|
11
|Eric Ebron IND
|
@ PIT
|
12
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
@ LAC
|
13
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
14
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
15
|Delanie Walker TEN
|
@ CAR
|
16
|Jason Witten DAL
|
@ NYG
|
17
|OJ Howard TB INJ
|
@ SEA
|
18
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ KC
|
19
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ PIT
|
20
|Cameron Brate TB
|
@ SEA
|
21
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ JAC
|
22
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
@ OAK
|
23
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ KC
|
24
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
25
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
26
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
27
|Ricky Seals-Jones CLE
|
@ DEN
|
28
|Trey Burton CHI
|
@ PHI
|
29
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. NE
|
30
|Ben Watson NE
|
@ BAL
|
31
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
vs. DET
|
32
|Anthony Firkser TEN
|
@ CAR
|
33
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
@ NYG
|
34
|Matt LaCosse NE INJ
|
@ BAL
|
35
|Charles Clay ARI
|
vs. SF
|
36
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ BUF
|
37
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
@ BUF
|
38
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
vs. IND
|
39
|Josh Oliver JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
40
|Luke Wilson SEA
|
vs. TB
|
41
|Adam Shaheen CHI
|
@ PHI
|
42
|Rhett Ellison NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
43
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
@ DEN
|
44
|Seth DeValve JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
45
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ JAC
-
