Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings: Is Zach Ertz No Longer Elite?

Getty Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. The tight end position in fantasy has been a top-heavy group for as long as we could remember. Unfortunately, we may be in the midst of losing a player who has headlined the elites at the position for years on end.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 9

What in the world is wrong with Zach Ertz (TE8)? That’s the question that fantasy owners have been asking for the majority of the 2019 season. For starters, it’s not all Ertz’s fault that he hasn’t produced like years past this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz has averaged just 178 passing yards and 16.5 completions in four of his last five games. So while Ertz out-targets any other Philly pass-catcher by 16 targets this season, Wentz has simply struggled to connect with his playmakers in the passing game.

The other reason for Ertz’s struggles is because the Eagles lack any true threats at wideout. Without Desean Jackson’s speed to pull the safeties away from the middle of the field, Ertz has little room to operate. Lastly, Dallas Goedert (TE9) is simply a very good player. He’s the heir-apparent to Ertz in Philly, and he’s shown why, outscoring Ertz in each of the past three weeks.

Expect both to have solid outings this week as the once-vaunted Chicago Bears defense has been fairly generous to opposing tight ends this season, allowing the 11th-most points to the position. Ertz is still the better option out of the two, as he plays more snaps, and receives more targets on a weekly basis.

Mark Andrews (TE6) returns from a bye week in Week 9. However, he gets a terrible welcome back gift as he’s set to face off with the New England Patriots. The Pats have allowed just one tight end all season to exceed 40+ receiving yards, as they currently surrender the fewest amount of fantasy points to the position. Andrews is still Baltimore’s number one receiving option in the passing game and is worthy of a starting spot in your lineup, however, you should likely temper expectations.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF

@ ARI

2

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. MIN

3

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. DET

4

 Evan Engram NYG

vs. DAL

5

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. GB

6

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. NE

7

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ CAR

8

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. CHI

9

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. CHI

10

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. IND

11

 Eric Ebron IND

@ PIT

12

 Jimmy Graham GB

@ LAC

13

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ MIA

14

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. TEN

15

 Delanie Walker TEN

@ CAR

16

 Jason Witten DAL

@ NYG

17

 OJ Howard TB INJ

@ SEA

18

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ KC

19

 Jack Doyle IND

@ PIT

20

 Cameron Brate TB

@ SEA

21

 Darren Fells HOU

@ JAC

22

 TJ Hockenson DET

@ OAK

23

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ KC

24

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. WAS

25

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. CLE

26

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. NYJ

27

 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE

@ DEN

28

 Trey Burton CHI

@ PHI

29

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. NE

30

 Ben Watson NE

@ BAL

31

 Foster Moreau OAK

vs. DET

32

 Anthony Firkser TEN

@ CAR

33

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ NYG

34

 Matt LaCosse NE INJ

@ BAL

35

 Charles Clay ARI

vs. SF

36

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ BUF

37

 Vernon Davis WAS

@ BUF

38

 Nick Vannett PIT

vs. IND

39

 Josh Oliver JAC

vs. HOU

40

 Luke Wilson SEA

vs. TB

41

 Adam Shaheen CHI

@ PHI

42

 Rhett Ellison NYG

vs. DAL

43

 Demetrius Harris CLE

@ DEN

44

 Seth DeValve JAC

vs. HOU

45

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ JAC
