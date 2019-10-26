Giants CB Reveals Feelings on Trade Rumors

Janoris Jenkins just wants closure. The Giants CB is squarely on the block as the NFL trade deadline approaches, but Jenkins is getting impatient.

“At the end of the day, let me go be who I be,” Jenkins told reporters after Friday’s practice. “Ain’t no pressure. Ain’t no arguments. If you are going to let me go, let me go. Don’t beat around the bush.”

Jenkins’ salary of $10.15 million in 2020 is not guaranteed, so it is possible Jenkins could be dealt to a contender in need of secondary help.

“I just want to play football,” Jenkins said earlier this week. “It don’t even matter. I can’t control business decisions. My whole thing is to play football.”

The big question surrounding a potential deal is what kind of return the Giants could get for Jenkins. Based on Jenkins’ performance this season, the return on investment could be small. The 31-year-old corner shown declining skills this season and is ranked as just 51st among cornerbacks, including 48th in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday in what could be Jenkins’ last game for New York. The trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 29.

Possible Landing Spots

The Chiefs make the most sense in terms of fit, as former Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo now has the same job in Kansas City. Jenkins would be satisfied with that result and has fond memories playing for Spagnuolo.

“To be honest, just the scheme, because I understood the whole scheme overall, backward and forward,” Jenkins told NJ.com.

Spagnuolo and Jenkins spent two seasons together in 2016 and 2017.

What If The Giants Keep Him?

It would be an expensive price to pay considering Big Blue is most likely in rebuilding mode. According to NJ.com, if the Giants held on to Jenkins, it would cost the team $14.75 million against the cap in 2020. The more likely option would be cutting Jenkins in the offseason, which would save the team $11.25 million.

Which begs the question, if the likely ending is cutting Jenkins in the offseason, wouldn’t it make more sense to trade him now and at least get something in return? That’s the decision Giants GM Dave Gettleman must make before next week’s trade deadline.

