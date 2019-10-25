Giants vs Lions: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The New York Giants (2-5) head to Ford Field in Detroit to take on the Lions (2-3-1) this Sunday. The Lions have lost three in a row after starting the season 2-0-1. The Giants have also lost three in a row, and after a promising start with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones under center, they have faltered over the last several weeks.

Matthew Stafford, who has been having a great year, will be going up against a Giants defense that is giving up 26.7 points a game. The Lions defense, however, is also giving up 26.7 points a game, so it will be interesting to see how the Lions defense responds at home.

Here’s a preview and breakdown of the teams and the matchup:

Lions

Despite their losing record, this is not the Lions team of yore. They almost beat the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, and many feel they would have beaten the Green Bay Packers if not for several crucial blown calls by the referees.

The Lions were dealt a blow when their leading rusher Kerryon Johnson was placed on the injured reserve list this week. Rookie Ty Johnson will be getting the bulk of the carries in his absence, so the Lions’ run game is a bit of a question mark and will be something to watch.

Giants

The Giants have a league-high 18 turnovers, and ball security will be a major factor in this game. Daniel Jones will have to be more careful than he has been in the past. He’ll be relying on running back Saquon Barkley, who could feast on a Lions defense that hasn’t been great against the run in recent weeks.

The Giants will also very likely be without their star wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who remains in the concussion protocol. Jones has been relying on limited offensive weapons all season, so this game won’t be anything new for him in that regard. The key for the Giants in this game will be how well Jones limits turnovers and executes.

Trends, Pick & Prediction

SPREAD: Giants +7

OVER/UNDER: 49

Odds Shark is predicting a Lions victory by a 32-15 score, with the Lions winning and covering the spread and a total score under 49.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• The Giants are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 6 games.

• The Giants are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games.

• New York is 12-6 SU in their last 18 games against Detroit.

• Detroit is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Detroit’s last 13 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Detroit’s last 6 games against NY Giants.

• Detroit is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games at home.

This game will likely come down to quarterback play. Stafford is playing well right now, and he’s a pretty solid bet to rack up points at home against a very bad Giants defense. Rookie Daniel Jones will get his chances if the Lions continue to play the kind of defense they’ve been playing, but the Detroit defense should tighten up a bit at home this week.

Prediction: Lions 31 Giants 17