Magic Johnson Fires Tweet at Anthony Davis’ Lakers Debut

Anthony Davis and LeBron James made their debuts as Los Angeles Lakers teammates on Saturday and they did not disappoint.

Two of the top five players in the NBA put on a show as Davis dominated the Golden State Warriors on his way to five dunks in the first quarter. He finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds on 9-of-16 from the field in just 18 minutes of playing time as the Lakers defeated the Warriors, 123-101.

Davis played in just one half and managed to put up a near double-double against the defending Western Conference champions.

Following Davis’ preseason debut in the Purple and Gold, Magic Johnson, who tried to acquire the All-Star forward while serving as president of basketball operations last season, made sure to fire a tweet following his performance.

Laker Nation, I just watched Lebron and Anthony Davis put on a show in the 1st quarter of the Lakers vs. Warriors exhibition game. Watch out rest of the NBA! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 6, 2019

Johnson failed in his attempt to trade for Davis before the trade deadline in February. Johnson would eventually step down in his role within the Lakers organization prior to the end of the regular season in April.

As Magic points out in his tweet, it wasn’t just AD that put on a show. The 34-year-old LeBron James looked magnificent in a playmaker role, scoring 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field while dishing out 10 assists in just 18 minutes of playing time.

While it is true that it was just a preseason game and that the Lakers were facing a Warriors squad decimated by injuries, you couldn’t help but be excited at the limitless possibilities of LeBron and AD teaming up together after watching one half of the duo play together.

And yes, AD really did throw down five dunks in the first quarter. He scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the opening quarter alone.

This guy really threw down five dunks in his first quarter as a Laker. @AntDavis23 is something else.

(📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT) pic.twitter.com/rlrlMSa8tw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2019

Lakers Feeling Good After Preseason Debut

Needless to say, the Lakers had nothing but positive things to say about one another following their preseason opener.

LeBron made sure to give Davis a round of applause following his monster performance, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“AD’s AD,” James said. “I thought he was great from the beginning of the game, just his offset on the offensive end just to be able to get us extra possessions with rebounding. Knocking down shots. I think he had like five dunks in the first half. And communication on the defensive end. He’s a very cerebral player. It was a good start for him.”

Even head coach Frank Vogel couldn’t contain his excitement when talking about his starting power forward.

“He’s a monster,” Vogel said when asked about Davis. “It’s going to be very difficult to slow him down with what we had around him. I’m excited about what he’s going to do, and Lakers fans should be, too.”

Kyle Kuzma Reacts to Anthony Davis’ Debut

Heck, even Kyle Kuzma, who was sidelined due to a stress foot fracture injury, expressed his feelings regarding Davis’ dominant display.

The Lakers went with a starting lineup featuring Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron, AD and JaVale McGee. Obviously, that lineup won’t be the starting five come the season opener, but Vogel did stress that he will tinker with the lineup in the preseason and into the season.

While the Lakers are a long way from a championship, the preseason opener represented the type of dominance that Lakers fans expect out of the biggest star duo in the NBA entering the new season.