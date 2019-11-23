Giants vs Bears: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Chicago Bears (4-6) will host the New York Giants (2-8) in what may be the Bears’ most winnable game remaining on their schedule. Chicago has been beyond disappointing this season, and they have six games left to try to gain some momentum going into next year.

The Giants have also had a disappointing campaign, and a win on the road against the Bears could help them finish strong, as well. Here’s a breakdown of the game followed by trends and our prediction:

Bears

The Bears have been one of the league’s worst offensive teams all season. Averaging just 16.9 points a game, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his entire offense have been subpar this year, save for wideout Allen Robinson. They have, however, performed well in bursts when playing against bad defenses (see: Washington and Lions games) and that could happen again here.

On defense, the Bears have a top 10 unit that has clearly been missing the presence of Akiem Hicks. They will need linebacker Khalil Mack to step up more than he has been. The Bears forced two turnovers last week and still lost, however, so they will need their offense to perform in this one–which could be a very plausible task.

Giants

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will have his hands full against this Bears defense, and he will need loads of help. He will be without one of his best weapons in starting tight end Evan Engram, who will miss the game, although wide receiver Sterling Shepherd should be available for the Giants this week. When these two teams played each other last season, Saquon Barkley scorched the Bears defense for 125 yards on 24 carries, and the Bears will have to contain him better than they did last year.

On defense, the Giants have been dreadful. Their secondary is allowing 259 yards through the air per game, and they are giving up 28.9 points a game. The Bears have been one of the league’s more stagnant offenses all year, so Trubisky will have to make something happen in this one to propel his team forward. He’ll definitely have his chances.

Trends, Pick and Prediction

Spread: Giants +6

Over/Under: 40 points

Odds Shark currently has the Bears winning the game by a projected score of 27-13, with Chicago winning and covering the spread and the total score going over.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• New York is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Giants’ last 5 games.

• The Giants are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

• The Giants are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Chicago.

• The Bears are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Chicago’s last 15 games.

• Chicago is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 10 of Chicago’s last 14 games against NY Giants.

We’re in slight disagreement with Odds Shark on this one–we don’t think it’ll be an OVER kind of game. The Bears have scored more than 25 points once this season, and the Giants aren’t likely to blow up this Bears defense with an offensive explosion. And, as the trends suggest, the Bears have gone UNDER in 12 of their last 15. Look for them to win and cover in a low-scoring game at home.

Final Prediction: Bears 21, Giants 14

