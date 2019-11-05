Black Cat Runs Onto the Field at Giants-Cowboys Game [WATCH]

Things are getting spooky at Met Life Stadium. A black cat ran onto the field during the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The cat scurried onto the field and caused a delay of several minutes before it ran off back into the tunnel.
The announcers couldn’t control their laughter when they were watching replays of the cat scurrying about. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore even did a play-by-play of the cat’s journey onto the field.
