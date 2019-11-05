Black Cat Runs Onto the Field at Giants-Cowboys Game [WATCH]

Things are getting spooky at Met Life Stadium. A black cat ran onto the field during the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The cat scurried onto the field and caused a delay of several minutes before it ran off back into the tunnel.

Halloween isn't over yet 😹 pic.twitter.com/XhLDP3NgJO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2019

The announcers couldn’t control their laughter when they were watching replays of the cat scurrying about. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore even did a play-by-play of the cat’s journey onto the field.

