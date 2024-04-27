Lions Urged to Consider Adding $196 Million QB

Fans of the Detroit Lions have been waiting all offseason for a contract extension for quarterback Jared Goff. But on April 27, Bleacher Report’s Paul Kasabian proposed the Lions signing free agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill as their next potential significant offseason move.

Kasabian argued the Lions should target Tannehill because of his experience. Current Detroit backup quarterback Hendon Hooker has never played a down in the NFL.

“Hooker is a tantalizing talent who once dominated at Tennessee and finished fifth in the 2022 Heisman Trophy race,” wrote Paul Kasabian. “But he also hasn’t played since suffering a devastating knee injury that ended his collegiate career in Nov. 2022.

“Hooker could very well find a home as a QB1 somewhere someday and carve out a successful career. But it may also be a bit nervy to hand the keys to him if QB1 Jared Goff has to miss time simply due to his lack of experience.”

Tannehill has earned just shy of $196 million in his NFL career according to Spotrac. But he should be relatively inexpensive on a 1-year deal this offseason.

Spotrac projected Tannehill to be worth $7.7 million for the 2024 season.

Last year, Tannehill went 3-5 as a starter and posted a 64.8% completion percentage with 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 10 games. He averaged 7 yards per pass attempt.

In his 11-year career, Tannehill holds an 81-70 record as a starter.

What the Lions Could Get Signing QB Ryan Tannehill

With Tannehill, the Lions would be adding a veteran signal caller to replace Teddy Bridgewater. In 2023, Bridgewater served as Goff’s backup while Hooker recovered from his ACL tear.

Bridgewater announced his retirement this offseason.