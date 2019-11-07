Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Fun Belt is back. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won seven straight since an opening week loss to Mississippi State. The Chanticleers can become bowl eligible for the first time since joining the FBS in 2017 with two wins in their final four games.

Louisiana (6-2) leads the Sun Belt in total offense this season averaging 491.1 yards per game. Most of the Cajun offense is generated on the ground with three of their running backs totaling more than 500 yards rushing this year. The group is led by Elijah Mitchell who is 5th in the league in rushing. Trey Ragas has also been effective, averaging 8.4 yards per carry this season.

Coastal Carolina (4-4) has been effective on offense this season ranking 45th in the FBS scoring 31.1 points per game. Quarterback Fred Payton has had some growing paints leading the charge. The sophomore has only thrown for 1,009 yards this season with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Chants stop the pass better than they stop the run, ranking second in the Sun Belt in rushing defense compared to fifth in passing defense.

Game Details: Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, November 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

TV: ESPNU

Spread: Louisiana -14

Total: 58.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Louisiana is 7-1 ATS this season

Coastal Carolina is 5-3 ATS this season

Over is 4-4 in Louisiana games this season

Over is 5-3 in Coastal Carolina games this season

Louisiana is 5-0 ATS in last 5 road games

Coastal Carolina is 1-6 ATS in last 7 games vs. a team with a winning record

Over is 5-1 in last 6 Louisiana conference games

Over is 5-1 in last 6 Coastal Carolina games

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The Cajuns have been raging against the spread this season with their only loss to the number coming in a 17-7 setback against Appalachian State, who are pegged by many to be the top team in the conference. Yes, this is a lot of points to swallow on the road, but I don’t trust the Chanticleers defense to stop the three-headed rushing attack for Louisiana. Cajuns roll.

PICK: Louisiana -14 (-110)

The total seems a bit too high here. Louisiana’s defense leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense. The Cajuns allow just 18.4 points per game this season. Coastal isn’t too far behind, ranking fourth and allowing 28.0 points per contest. I expect Louisiana to control the tempo on the ground which means the clock should be moving swiftly. Unless the Chanticleers can put up some early points and ignite the home crowd, this should stay under the number.

PICK: Under 58.5 (-110)

The more I look into this game, the more I like the under, so why not double down on it. Both defenses have shown tenacity this season, especially Louisiana’s. The Cajuns can not only defend but also grind out games on the ground. That combination is an under bettors’ dream. This one stays well under the first-half number.

PICK: Under 30.5 1st half (-115)

