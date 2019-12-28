Sprawling Changes Coming for Browns in Offseason: Report

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens might not be the only one who finds himself without a job at season’s end.

A new report from an NFL insider hints that general manager John Dorsey could also be on the hook for the Browns disappointing season.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, now of The Athletic, tweeted out the report on Saturday, saying: “Two NFL sources told me last night that they expect more than just a head coaching change in Cleveland. 2020 will be interesting.”

The general statement leaves the door open for multiple possibilities coming down the pipe for a Browns team that has stumbled to a 6-9 record. However, most took it as a hint that Dorsey is the one who would be on the way out with Kitchens.

For context on the source, Lombardi spent a good part of his career prior to joining the media with the Browns. He was with the team from 1987-1995 in various scouting and front office roles and also for one year as the general manager from 2013-14.

John Dorsey Should Not Be a Scapegoat for Cleveland’s Bad Season

It would be a shocking move for the team to part ways with Dorsey, who has done a good job building through the draft and has not been scared to pull the trigger on big trades to bring in Pro Bowl level talent.

The Browns do need work on the offensive line in the offseason, but Dorsey did what he could through various moves to plug the holes until he could make a transaction that didn’t mortgage the team’s future (see Trent Williams). He said as much during his mid-season press conference addressing the team’s issues.

“I think from my position and the seat I sit in, you are always thinking three or four years down the road but also in the immediate, are there certain assets that can be acquired in the immediate that also can help this organization?” Dorsey said back in October.

“There are different types of evaluations on assets in terms of short term and long term and then you have to be able to assess that. You also have to be able to assess your roster and the players on your roster. What needs to be fixed on that roster on a year basis and down the [road] basis? Also, the way the cap situation is you have to forecast money out there at least three years down the road.”

Job Security of Freddie Kitchens a Distraction For Browns

After the disappointing year, the Browns are in a familiar situation as the end of the season — talking about the future of their head coach.

Kitchens has had a bumpy ride in his first year in Cleveland as the main man, failing to get a consistent effort out of his much-hyped squad. There’s also been major criticism of his play-calling and the regression of quarterback Baker Mayfield — who was expected to thrive under Kitchens — as well as the rampant problem with discipline throughout the year.

With the Browns season finale approaching against the Bengals, players voiced their thoughts on the head coaching situation.

“That stuff can be distracting to a team,” defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We’ve just got to do a better job next season with keeping the outside noise the outside noise and stay focused.”

“You want to know who you’re working with,” veteran left guard Joel Bitonio added. “You want to know what direction the team’s going.

“I want to be one of those teams [in the playoffs], and so whatever that takes. Whatever [the organization’s bigwigs] want to do, I’m for it, as long as we’re moving in the right direction.”

