Mavs’ Luka Doncic Is a ‘Baby LeBron’ Says NBA Champion

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic recorded his 8th triple-double of the season on Thursday night in a 122-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Doncic posted a stat line of 41 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists and became the first player to record a triple and the highest-scoring performance in Mexico City, per Heavy’s Maryssa Rillo.

Doncic and LeBron James are the only two players in NBA history to post a 40 point triple-double before turning 21. Still, Doncic is a lane of his own because he was able to achieve the feat twice, while James, he was only able to register one 40 point triple-double.

After the game, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend, Doncic talked about his rough start to Thursday’s game due to the altitude in Mexico City.

“The first two minutes were tough, hard,” Doncic said. “But we came here to get the win, and that’s what we did.”

Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle thinks Doncic is an attraction everywhere he goes.

“He’s a lightning bolt everywhere; this is not new territory for him, or for us,” Carlisle said. “He’s one of the most popular players in the world. He’s one of the best players in the world. So he creates a lot of excitement wherever he goes.”

NBA Analyst Thinks Doncic is Baby LeBron

During an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins was asked by Rachel Nichols how much fun you have playing with Luka [Doncic] if you could?

Perkins replied, “I would love it. I mean, he is a baby LeBron [James] minus the hops, right? I’m just talking overall I would love with Luka. He is a winner, his basketball IQ is through the roof and listen, the sky is the limit for this kid,” Perkins said.

Doug Christie and Shawn Marion on Luka Doncic

Before last Sunday’s Mavericks game against the Sacramento Kings, I spoke with Kings’ great Doug Christie about the year Doncic Sophmore year thus far.

“You know, he has been improved to watch what he has been able to do. I think he learned a lot from last year, and you can tell he has put in the tremendous work amount of work. I think the biggest part of his game is the ability to knock down the three-ball at a high clip. On a night to night bases 20, 22,25, but when he is knocking down the three-ball, he is scoring 30, 40 points, and obviously the ability to rebound the basketball and the unselfishness to find his teammates he has an extremely high usage rate,” Christie told me.

“So, he has the ball in his hands a lot and when you have that sometimes we see it with James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, those type players. If they don’t get their teammates involved, it could be tough for them, but he [Doncic] definitely gets the rest of his team involved, and when that happens, they are really tough to beat,” said Christie.

During Thursday’s Fox Sports Southwest broadcast in Mexico City, former Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion joined the broadcast and answered a couple questions. Including how he would guard Luka Doncic in his heyday.

” You what I would crowd him, and I’m going to play hard to that left stepback. He doesn’t really make that move to the right as much I’ve seen him do it a little bit, but he is not effective going right as he is going to his left with that step back,” said Marion.

He would continue:

“He had an amazing year last year, but he has taken it to another level this year, and he gave us a glimpse last season. He had a triple-double here and there. This year he is averaging nearly a triple doing it so effectively, and it is amazing to watch,” Marion said.

Luka Doncic is averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 boards, and 9.3 assists a game. The Dallas Mavericks are currently third in the Western Conference with a 17-7 record.

