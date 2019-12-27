Top 10 Patriots Games of the Decade Feature Several Historic Comebacks

The past decade is one for the record book. The New England Patriots put together the most dominant 10-year stretch of any team in NFL history.

That decade featured blowouts, frustrating losses, and historic comebacks in both the regular season and playoffs. The Patriots played more games than any other NFL team in the past 10 seasons, but these 10 stood out from the rest.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Top 5 Patriots Regular Season Games, 2010-19

5. Chiefs vs Patriots, 2018

Chiefs vs. Patriots Week 6 Highlights | NFL 2018The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots during Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #NFL #Chiefs #Patriots 2018-10-15T03:51:57.000Z

One of the best games played at Gillette Stadium in the regular season, New England and Kansas City went back and forth offensively all night long. The Chiefs tied things up at 40 late before Rob Gronkowski hauled in a big catch to put the Patriots in field goal range. New England worked the clock down and Stephen Gostkowski delivered a last-second field goal.

4. Cowboys at Patriots, 2011

Patriots Def. Cowboys 20-16 2016-09-26T15:59:50.000Z

This is a forgotten game but one that ended with a last-minute touchdown drive by Brady and company. In a defensive slugfest between the teams, Brady found Aaron Hernandez in the end zone for the winning score with 20 seconds to play. It was a win that proved vital for the Patriots playoff seeding.

3. Patriots at Steelers, 2017

Patriots vs. Steelers | NFL Week 15 Game HighlightsThe New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15 of the 2017 NFL Season. Watch full games with NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2017 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ Find us on Snapchat 2017-12-18T00:59:18.000Z

Another Brady comeback, this time on the road against Pittsburgh. New England drove down field using the dominance of Rob Gronkowski and Dion Lewis to take the lead and almost blew it on a broken play by JuJu Smith-Schuster to bring the Steelers into the red zone. A late overturned touchdown and Duron Harmon pick sealed a victory and the top seed in the AFC.

2. TIE: Saints at Patriots, 2013 & Browns at Patriots, 2013

Saints vs Patriots 2013 Week 6All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, the NFL & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. For entertainment purposes only. 2019-06-16T18:29:45.000Z

That 2013 season was the year of the comeback for New England, which won five games it trailed in the fourth quarter. The Saints victory was heroic and vintage Brady who led a winning-drive with under a minute left and no timeouts, linking up with Kenbrell Thompkins for a last-second touchdown.

Comeback in a FLASH! (Browns vs. Patriots 2013, Week 14)Check out the 2013 Week 14 game highlights between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots! #ClassicGameHighlights #Browns #Patriots The NFL Throwback is your home for all things NFL history. Check out our other channels: NFL Films – YouTube.com/NFLFilms NFL Network- YouTube.com/NFLNetwork NFL Rush – YouTube.com/NFLRush NFL – YouTube.com/NFL #NFL #NFLThrowback #NFLHistory #Football #AmericanFootball #NFLVault 2019-10-26T23:00:07.000Z

But the Browns one is often forgotten despite being that year’s most improbable. Down 12 with under two minutes to play, New England drew within one possession, recovered its first onside kick in 18 seasons, and scored a winning touchdown in the dying moments again.

1. Broncos at Patriots, 2013

Broncos vs. Patriots (Wk 12, 2013) | Brady's 24-Point Comeback vs. Manning | NFL Classic HighlightsDuring Week 12 of the 2013 season Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos visited Tom Brady's New England Patriots for Sunday Night Football. After half Manning held a 24-0 lead, but Brady made a historic second half comeback to claim the overtime win. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2016-12-17T19:00:02.000Z

This one is among the best Brady/Manning matchups ever. Down 24-0 at halftime, the Patriots scored 31 straight points out of the break to take the lead and recovered a muffed punt in overtime leading to Stephen Gostkowski’s winning field goal.

Honorable Mentions: Onto Cincinnati, 2014; 49ers at Patriots, 2012; Patriots at Jets, 2012 Thanksgiving (Butt Fumble Game).

Top 5 Patriots Postseason Games, 2010-19

5. 2011 AFC Championship

2011 AFC Championship 2nd Half: Super Bowl Trip Slips Away | Ravens vs. Patriots | NFL Films | SFXRelive the sights and sounds from the second half of the 2011 AFC Championship. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2016-12-12T20:30:00.000Z

Most known for Billy Cundiff’s inexplicably missed field goal from 23 yards out in the dying moments, this games was a thriller from the start. Of course, it featured another Brady comeback in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback lunged over the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line to pull the Patriots ahead. And the defense saved a last-minute touchdown by the Baltimore Ravens on the biggest play of the day. A pass to Lee Evans by Joe Flacco looked caught for a touchdown, but Moore knocked it loose as Evans turned to get his third step.

4. 2018 AFC Championship

Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Highlights | NFL 2018 PlayoffsThe New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs during AFC Conference Championship of the 2018 Post Season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #NFL #Patriots #Chiefs 2019-01-21T03:36:41.000Z

This was arguably the best conference title game of the decade, even narrowly beating out the 2017 comeback win over Jacksonville. The Patriots defense shut out the Chiefs in the opening half before a relentless onslaught put New England behind 28-24 with under two minutes to play.

Brady delivered in the clutch, along with an offsides call on Kansas City, to give New England a lead before a last-second field goal sent the game to overtime. New England won the toss, converted three third-and-long plays, and punched in the winning score.

3. 2014 AFC Divisional Round

VideoVideo related to top 10 patriots games of the decade feature several historic comebacks 2019-12-27T10:23:09-05:00

Two 14-point comebacks in one game? New England pulled off the improbable against their archrival Ravens. After falling behind 28-14 early in the third quarter, the Patriots unleashed their now-prohibited formation of placing ineligible receivers on the line of scrimmage.

The scheme worked and a Julian Edelman touchdown pass to Danny Amendola tied the game. Brady’s fourth-quarter magic worked again with a tight-window pass to Brandon LaFell for the lead while the defense held the Ravens in the end.

2. Super Bowl XLIX

The CRAZIEST Ending in Super Bowl History! (Patriots vs. Seahawks, Super Bowl 49)The 2014 season concluded with Super Bowl 49 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks! #ClassicGameHighlights #Patriots #Seahawks The NFL Throwback is your home for all things NFL history. Check out our other channels: NFL Films – YouTube.com/NFLFilms NFL Network- YouTube.com/NFLNetwork NFL Rush – YouTube.com/NFLRush NFL – YouTube.com/NFL #NFL #NFLThrowback #NFLHistory #Football #AmericanFootball #NFLVault 2019-02-01T00:00:01.000Z

At the time, the largest fourth-quarter Super Bowl comeback lifted New England to it’s largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl, 28-24 over Seattle. Brady fired four touchdown passes, including ones to Amendola and Edelman late in the fourth quarter.

But it was Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception that stole the highlights from this one. The Patriots reignited their dynasty and finally captured a fourth title.

1. Super Bowl LI

Patriots vs. Falcons | Super Bowl LI Game HighlightsThe New England Patriots rallied from down 28 points and put together one of the best comebacks ever in a Super Bowl, knocking off the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2017-02-06T05:36:55.000Z

Do I even have to explain? The Patriots were down 28-3 with two minutes to go in the third quarter and came back to force overtime before winning it in the extra frame.

James White set a Super Bowl record for points scored, Brady set one for most completions, and the team set its own mark for largest deficit overcome in a title game. The Patriots even had their own heroic catch in this one, take that David Tyree and Jermaine Kearse.

Honorable Mentions: 2017 AFC Championship; Super Bowl LIII; 2015 AFC Divisional Round.