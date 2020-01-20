Carmelo Anthony: Example for Players Trying to get Back in NBA, Says Derrick Rose

It has been a little over two months since the future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony signed with the Portland Trailblazers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news on November 14, 2019.

It was a signing that Damian Lillard would approve of, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes.

Per Haynes, Lillard was notified that Anthony would be joining the Blazers the night before it was made official. Reggie Miller shared that he was happy for Anthony and viewed it as a great situation and a strong fit for both sides.

“Well, number one good for him [Anthony]. It’s been a while, and I’m surprised it has taken this long. I think it’s a great destination for him because right now, the Blazers don’t look like the same team that went to the Western Conference Finals a year ago. They need some more scoring between [CJ] McCollum and Dame Lillard. They lost a lot of pieces with the injuries to Zach Collins, and you lose Al-Farouq Aminu, and Seth Curry was on that team last year. So, this is a great destination for Carmelo.”

Carmelo also won Player of the Week in the sixth week of the NBA season, averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, according to the New York Post.

Derrick Rose on Carmelo Anthony

Derrick Rose was a teammate of Carmelo Anthony during the 2016-17 season, and the two have spoken highly of each other in the past. Derrick Rose and the Detriot Pistons were in Atlanta on Saturday night, and after a 136-103 victory for the Pistons, Fanatics View Kelly McGill asked Rose what it does it do for the league to have him back and performing the way he has.

” Melo [Carmelo Anthony] has been playing great I think has been a plus and it is great to see him out there. I don’t get a chance to talk to him, but he is from Baltimore and he is a tough guy, ” said Rose. He knows this is a huge opportunity not only for him, but for anybody that didn’t the opportunity and the ones trying to get back in the league. He is an example of if you keep working on your game and you get a crack and once you get that crack you have to run with that opportunity.”

Anthony is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game for the Portland Trailblazers through 29 games.

Last November, Heavy’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson spoke to Anthony about Rose and shared he like that Rose didn’t give up despite his injuries.

“I think just his commitment,” Anthony said. “His dedication to kind of like stick with it. Everybody counted him out. I was with him (in New York), so I know what he was going through mentally and physically.

“So for him to be back healthy now, mentally and physically, like you see that (first) step that everybody said he lost. He didn’t lose it. He got faster. He got quicker. He worked on his body. Worked on his mind. And he’s happy at the end of the day. I think that’s the most important part.”

