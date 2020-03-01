NBA Insider Details how Ex-Blazer Brandon Roy Saved Their Job

Brandon Roy last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season for Minnesota Timberwolves, he was only able to play five games that season before retiring for good due to knee cartilage deficiencies (degenerative arthritis).

Roy is a former three-time All-Star and in his heyday was a real problem during his heyday think I’m lying just asked J.R.Smith. Smith was a guest All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson last October. During the episode, Smith was asked who’s the toughest player he has ever had to guard was.

Smith replied, “It was difficult for me because fortunately, I played long enough that you play through eras.”

“I can go through like B Roy [Brandon Roy] was a problem. People always talk about obviously Kobe and T-Mac, but when you think about people who were a problem and don’t get the respect, he was a problem,” said Smith.

Roy played six seasons in the NBA and in addition to be three-time All-Star, he also won the 2006-07 Rookie of the year as a member of the Portland Trailblazers.

NBA Insider Recalls Favorite Memory of Brandon Roy in the NBA

Former Comcast Sports Reporter Lindsay McCormick shared with me that one memory really sticks out from her time in Portland, which involved Roy. She was at the end of her contract with Comcast, and they told her, she had to get an interview with Brandon Roy or they would renew her contract. Getting an interview with Brandon Roy seemed pretty straight forward and something doable. The only problem was Roy wasn’t talking to the media at the time according to McCormick. It was a tough-time for Roy, who was suffering from numerous knee injury and he felt that the Portland fans base turned on him.

“Brandon Roy was one of my favorite people to work with. One memory that stands out, in particular, is when I was at the end of my contract with Comcast SportsNet, and Brandon Roy had his minutes limited tremendously. Now it’s known as ‘load management,’ and it’s common, but back then he was struggling with his desire to play more minutes. But coaches knew his knees were bone on bone at that point,” McCormick shared. “He tried a bunch of different procedures and nothing was working. He felt like everyone was turning on him and the fans were no longer supported him. It was a really rough time for Brandon. It was right before the playoffs, and we played the Mavs. We ended up losing to them in 2011 and they eventually went on to win the championship.”

She would continue detailing the interaction with Roy.

“But I will never get Brandon was in the locker room in the practice facility, and my boss basically said, “Your contract’s up. We have a lot of women that we can hire that are cheaper than you, and you need this interview with Brandon Roy. Roy is not talking to anybody, he is devastated, and he feels the city and the fans have turned against him. He doesn’t want to talk to anybody, but you need to this interview, or else we are not going to re-sign you. So, It thought, “Oh my gosh, my job is on the line here. I get the practice facility, and all the other reporters are being turned away. Brandon wouldn’t interview with them. I walked in there, and I was questioned why I was going in, and I said, “Trust me,” said McCormick.

“I just needed to go in there. I remember Brandon was getting his laundry and had all his clothes in his hand. And was walking out of the practice facility. I said to him, “Brandon, and I know you don’t owe me anything. I know you don’t want to talk to anybody. But my job and livelihood depend on this interview. We can talk about whatever you want, but please do this interview with me.” He ended up doing the interview, and it was probably my favorite interview I have ever done. The interview focused on how he was feeling at the time as he felt the fans had turned on him.”