Lakers Reveal Reason for Waiving Troy Daniels

The Los Angeles Lakers waived shooting guard Troy Daniels on Sunday, immediately stirring up speculation that the team would be adding a new face to the mix.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case — at least yet.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed the move to reporters prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, explaining that the timing was mostly to benefit Daniels. By waiving Daniels on Sunday — which was the playoff waiver deadline — he will be eligible to sign with another team and play in the playoffs.

“We do not have another move imminent,” Vogel explained. “We wanted to maintain the flexibility to add a player if we need one, if we have a particular injury to a position. And if we were going to do something and cross that road at some point, and we had to use Troy’s roster spot, Troy would be left out in the cold. We wanted to do the right thing by the player and also give ourselves some flexibility if we wanted to make a move in the future.”

Frank Vogel provides @LakersReporter with injury updates for tonight's #Lakers visit to New Orleans and how Zion makes the Pelican's offense more dynamic. pic.twitter.com/EndbU6O119 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 2, 2020

Troy Daniels: Lakers an ‘Unbelievable Organization’ to Play for

Daniels’ agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, was very complimentary of the Lakers front office following the move.

“Rob [Pelinka] and Kurt [Rambis] were fantastic in giving Troy optionality based upon all the scenarios that could play out in the coming weeks,” Bartelstein told ESPN.

Daniels is 28 years old. He averaged 4 points in 11 minutes this season. He reacted to the move on social media.

“Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be apart of such a unbelievable organization of the Lakers. Being in LA literally changed my life for the better and I’m excited to see what’s next .!! To all my brothers on the squad yall know what it is .. good luck the rest of the way. Ima see yall real soon.!!”

Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for ME..! I’ve been tested in my life before and I have came out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be apart of such a unbelievable organization of the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/FA5ldRiDF1 — Troy Daniels (@troydaniels) March 2, 2020

Daniels spoke with Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the possibility of being waived during the All-Star break.

“I’ve been traded five times in my career in the past seven years so I’m scarred for life,” he told Robinson. “I just think whatever happens is going to happen and when it does happen, just stay strong stay true to yourself and continue to work if it happens.”

Lakers Have Meeting With Dion Waiters This Week

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters is still on the radar for the Lakers. The sides are expected to meet on Monday.

Waiters would be a nice addition to the mix for his scoring ability off the bench. He averages 13.2 for his career, although he hasn’t seen much time in the NBA this season. He has played in just three games and was suspended three times by the Miami Heat. Waiters was traded at the deadline to Memphis.

The Lakers have also been linked to J.R. Smith. Heavy’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson first reported back in January that the Lakers were planning to work Smith out.

Jr Smith 1 on 1 and jumpers at the end of the workout. The drill at the end is called The bicycle it consists of 5 makes at each spot whie running and 10 makes on the baseline with @TheRealJRSmith @ChrisJHoops pic.twitter.com/zQR6VVMGXD — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) February 18, 2020

Smith is shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range for his career. Currently, James is leading the Lakers with 2.1 made 3-point attempts per game, attempting 6.2 shots from beyond the arc per contest — also a team-high. He’s hitting threes at a 34.5 percent clip.

READ NEXT: Browns Pro Bowler Uniquely Motivated by Kobe Bryant’s Death