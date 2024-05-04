Sean Payton Gives Broncos Edge Over 3 Rivals for Priority UDFA

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was the secret weapon. As more details emerge in the aftermath of the 2024 draft, it becomes increasingly clear that this is Payton’s vision orchestrated by General Manager George Paton.

The latest evidence of Payton’s influence – not just within the Broncos, but around the league – showed up again in the draft’s seventh round.

Perhaps sensing competition for a desired target, Payton went into action.

“With #Broncos seeking athletic LB, during 7th round of draft, Sean Payton called Levelle Bailey not once but twice to convince him to sign as undrafted free agent,” the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on X on May 3. “It worked. Vikings, Bengals & Panthers also wanted Bailey but their head coaches didn’t call.”

Payton and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell notably exchanged comments leading up to the draft. They acknowledged each other as potential competition for the same quarterback prospects.

The Broncos stood pat, selecting Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick.

But Payton drew some ire after suggesting he was intentionally fabricating the Broncos’ interest in trading up in the draft with the Vikings doing just that, moving up one spot for J.J. McCarthy.

The teams Tomasson mentioned are led by offensive-minded head coaches. So Payton’s effort could very well be the difference. At any rate, he helped the Vikings secure a productive linebacker in the aftermath of the draft.

Sean Payton, Broncos Land ‘Productive’ LB in Post-Draft Free Agency

A fifth-year senior out of Fresno State, Bailey logged back-to-back seasons with 80-plus tackles to close his career. He also proved himself as a playmaker, recording 26 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, and three recoveries in his career.

The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Bailey ranked sixth in the Mountain West Conference, recording a career-best three interceptions in 2023.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected this route for Bailey in his pre-draft evaluation:

Bailey is a productive inside linebacker with below-average size and average pursuit speed. The tackle totals are good but would be much more impressive if he played with better anticipation and play recognition. He would benefit from operating with better downhill aggression to stay ahead of the blocking scheme. He needs to become more adept at slipping blocks, as he loses too often when blockers get up to him. Bailey’s run defense falls below the mark, but he’s very natural and effective in coverage. He’s a likely undrafted free agent who needs to improve his run take-on before he can make a squad.

Bailey’s addition could be telling. It’s not as though Payton and the Broncos were hurting for depth at the position.

Broncos LB Room Boasts Healthy Mix of Experience and Depth

The Broncos retained linebackers Alex Singleton, Jonas Griffith, 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders, and special teamer Justin Strnad, adding Cody Barton in Payton’s second go at free agency with Denver this offseason. The group has solid depth and experience.

It could use a boost in terms of youth in the pipeline.

Sanders is the only one in the group who is under the age of 27. He remains an unknown commodity after logging just 23% of the defensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Bailey faces an uphill battle to make the roster, to be sure, especially given his undrafted status. But there is room for him to impress the coaches this offseason and earn a roster spot going into the 2024 campaign.