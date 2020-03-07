Michael Jordan’s Major Advantage over Blazers Rival Clyde Drexler Revealed

Michael Jordan was the man in the 90s. After all, he won six NBA Championships.

MJ won two rings against the Utah Jazz, one against the Seattle Sonics, one against the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

Jordan and his Bulls teammates also defeated the Porland Trail Blazers in the 1992 NBA Finals.

What’s disheartening about that is Drexler was probably the second best shooting guard in the league behind Jordan.

Worth noting: Drexler earned $1,378,000 while placing second in MVP voting to MJ. He earned the same salary the following season then got a raise to $1,578,000 the season after.

“I played with a chip on my shoulder for 15 years,” Drexler told me.

“You play to be the best. You don’t worry about all that other stuff; you play to be the best. And if you don’t win, that makes you even more hungry to get better in the offseason, come back, and try it again. And that’s what professional sports is all about. You’ve got to remember this is a team game. It’s not an individual game, it’s not golf or tennis. If it were golf or tennis I would’ve done pretty well. But when you’re in a team game you can get 60 points and 40 rebounds, but if I don’t make the free throws at the end of the game, we don’t win. Because that’s what a team means. You’re only as good as your team. You’ve got to do whatever you can to elevate your team members and yourself and I tried to do that every year I played in the NBA. So, it wasn’t just that year. It was every year.”

Appearing on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Drexler’s Blazers teammate, Tracy Murray put the Jordan and Drexler comparison into perspective.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tracy welcome to Scoop B Radio

Tracy Murray: Man I appreciate it being on here. Thanks for having me Scoop B!



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Of course man, and it’s crazy ‘cause like to see you or have you on the podcast is pretty cool. I remember seeing you and saying wait, is that Tracy Murray and then I saw Trajon Langdon and I said, wrong light-skinned dude [laughs]



Tracy Murray: You know it’s funny! I played against Trajon Langdon over in Europe and he played against my brother all through high school. So Trajon is cool. He’s a good, good friend of mine.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You – it’s crazy, I remember you from the days of wearing a Portland Trailblazers jersey because one of my friends, the guy who produces this show DJ Manny L, he at the time was working at a school in the Bronx and when we started in the early days of Scoop B Radio, I was like yo! Come outside! And he had on a Blazers jersey. At first I thought it was Clyde Drexler. He was like, “Nah, this is Tracy Murray!”…you don’t see a lot of people wearing Tracy Murray Blazer jerseys, but I remember you from those days. What were those days like?

Tracy Murray: Wow! Tracy Murray Blazers jersey? That’s a new on me right there! That’s an honor to have somebody wear your jersey. You know, I didn’t sell too many jerseys in my day but, the jerseys I did sell, it’s truly an honor and I really appreciate it. But the Blazers days were the beginning. It was rough. You come in and you expect to blossom as a star, coming out of college early, and got a reputation of being able to play, and can score, and then — oh by the way you’re going to a team that came from the Finals full of veterans. You know so, now you’re not going to play, and telling a 20 year old kid that he’s not going to play – well, I wasn’t told, it was insinuating – it was one of those things that you had to pick up on your own that you weren’t going to play no matter how hard you worked because these guys were trusted. These guys just came from the Finals with Michael Jordan. The coach will ride and die with these guys, so it was a struggle for me at the beginning, in the first 3 years in the NBA.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I looked at those Blazers days, I look at Clifford Robinson, Kevin Duckworth, Clyde Drexler… Dunleavy was the coach of that team?

Tracy Murray: It was Rick Adelman.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: That’s what I meant. I used to get them confused. It was the Brooklyn cat Rick Adelman. When I look at that team it seemed Clyde never got the respect he deserved because Michael was the top shooting guard in the League. How lethal was he for those who may not remember?

Tracy Murray: And you also have to remember Clyde was in a smaller market. So when it came to marketing nationally, nobody really marketed the Trailblazers so you missed out on a lot great things that Clyde did. And he was my vet. So you know being in practice every day, you saw stuff, I was in the trade with him to Houston, so I was around Clyde my first three years – really close to him. And to be able to guard him in practice, to be able to pick his brain just on the business of the NBA – how things work, him being that veteran even as great as he was, he was always that guy to pull your coattails and tell you to be patient and your time is coming, just keep working. It meant everything in the world to me to have a legend, a Dream Teamer, a Hall of Famer to you know, being able to rub elbows with a guy like that and his greatness. It meant the world to me.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And I made a mistake – Mike Dunleavy was from Brooklyn. Rick Adelman is from the state of California. Lynwood, California to be exact. Most people who are listening may remember Adelman from the Sacramento Kings days. When he coached the Sacramento Kings with that legendary Princeton offense under Pete Carril and all that good stuff….

Tracy Murray: Another thing is both of them did coach for the Blazers. So that’s something that can get confused too, so it’s an honest mistake…