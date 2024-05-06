Former Executive Urges Vikings to Abandon Plan for Rookie 1st-Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings have been methodical in their approach. Plans to address the quarterback position began last offseason and came together this offseason. They culminated in the selection of J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

McCarthy left the college ranks sporting an almost-pristine 27-1 record in his final two seasons, winning a National Champion to cap off his career at Michigan.

The Vikings plan to bring McCarthy along slowly, with Sam Darnold in place in the meantime.

However, one former executive believes the alternative path is the best path forward for McCarthy and the Vikings.

“I want to say this about all these rookies, but particularly J.J. McCarthy there,” NFL Network’s Marc Ross said on “Total Access” on May 6. “They traded up to get him. You trade up to get the guy, that means you want him. And the thing with J.J. is what? He has to play, he has to throw, right?

“So [as] Head Coach Kevin O’Connell, ‘J.J., you gotta get in there and play. You’re not gonna get any better by sitting on the bench with me not throwing. We gotta get you in the game. All you have to do is beat out Sam Darnold. Get in there, let’s see what you can do, develop that skill set. In order to get better at something, you have to practice doing it. So J.J.’s gotta start Week 1, airing it out … to remove all doubt, hopefully, for the Minnesota Vikings and say, ‘Yes, I can do it.’”

They said J.J. McCarthy struggled throwing to the left… That's funny, because here's J.J. McCarthy throwing an icepick 25 yards on a frozen rope to beat the sinking CB who tries to undercut the throw for an INT The Iceman Cometh…#Vikings #Skol pic.twitter.com/nQq7JLza0z — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) May 3, 2024

Ross was with the New York Giants for 11 years including as the Vice President of Player Evaluation and during both Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011.

He pointed to McCarthy’s scant passing attempts in college.

Vikings Planning to Practice Patience With J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy’s 22.1 attempts per game were the fewest among the top quarterback prospects in his class. Conversely, the Vikings ranked eighth in passing attempts per game despite losing starter Kirk Cousins for the season in Week 8.

“We’re not going to rush his development,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on April 26. “We’re just going to do what’s best for the Vikings in the short and long term.”

Much of Adofo-Mensah’s confidence stems from his belief in O’Connell, who has admitted to shutting down previous potential quarterback options.

O’Connell has also been open about cultivating that relationship with Adofo-Mensah.

“We talked about these things,” Adofo-Mensah said, per Seifert. “A lot of times when we go back over history and say, ‘These quarterbacks have missed,’ there’s a lot of hands that are dirty in that regard. And we’re going to make sure that our hands are clean and give him the best opportunity he can to be the best player he can be in this offense.”

Sam Darnold in Limbo After 2024 Draft

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency knowing it was possible if not likely that the Vikings would select a quarterback in the 2024 draft. His institutional knowledge of the O’Connell’s scheme coming from the San Francisco 49ers could give him a leg up.

However, Darnold also comes with a 21-35 record as a starter, completing 59.7% of his passes with 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in his career.

He could have to distinguish himself in the battle during training camp rather just just hold on.