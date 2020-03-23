Patriots Release Another Mainstay From Super Bowl Dynasty

The New England Patriots have cut ties with another of its mainstays. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski was released on Monday in a cost-cutting move.

Stephen Gostkowski’s Patriots Stats and Tenure

Gostkowski spent each of the last 14 seasons with the Patriots, won three Super Bowls and made four Pro Bowls. However, he played in only four games in 2019 and the Patriots signed Nick Folk to take his place for the remainder of the season.

In Gostkowski’s 14 years with the Pats, he made 87.4% of his field-goal attempts. He was perfect inside 20 yards, 122-of-126 from 20-29 yards, 128-of-140 from 30-39 yards, 96-of-124 from 40-49 yards, and 25-of-35 from 50 yards or further. Gostkowski does own the Patriots’ record for the longest field goal in history. He drilled a 62-yarder against the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

He also made a number of game-winning field goals.

Gostkowski was very durable through most of his career, only missing a grand total of 20 games. However, at 36 years old, and coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season, the Patriots knew he would be expendable and chose to move on after he reportedly failed a physical.

Ex-Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski WAS NOT waived with a failed physical designation, per the NFL transaction wire. The move only opens up $837,500 in cap space, per @patscap. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 23, 2020

Gostkowski signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal in April 2019, but the Pats released him ahead of what would have been the final year of that contract.

What Will the Patriots Do About Their Kicking Situation?

New England could bring Nick Folk back in 2020. He made 14-of-17 attempts over seven games last season. His three misses came on kicks between 40-49 yards, but he made his lone attempt that was beyond 50 yards.

Folk is just a year younger than Gostkowski at 35 years old, but not nearly as accomplished in his career. He’s never been a part of a Super Bowl team, and he has made just one Pro Bowl.

New England could elect to sign another free-agent kicker as that market is always fluid in the NFL. They could also look to the draft to fill the void. The team selected Gostkowski in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and he replaced the seemingly irreplaceable Adam Vinatieri.

That’s proof the organization isn’t against using a relatively high pick on a position that some teams seemingly refuse to use a draft selection to fill. In a year with 12 draft picks, this would be a time for the Pats to look to the draft to find their next kicker.

Where Might Stephen Gostkowski Land?

As mentioned above, the free-agent kicking market is always fluid. There are a number of teams with potential openings at kicker. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers immediately jumps out as a potential suitor for Gostkowski. Obviously, Tom Brady just left the Patriots to head to the Bucs, and he and Gostkowski were teammates for 14 seasons.

Also, the Bucs’ kicking situation was putrid last season, especially in the final two weeks of the season when rookie kicker Matt Gay made just 3 of his last eight field-goal attempts. Brady might well put in a strong word on Gostkowski’s behalf.

Also, the Chicago Bears have had some issues at kicker. All Bears fans are all too familiar with the struggles of Cody Parkey in 2018, and Eddy Pineiro wasn’t exactly the picture of consistency in 2019.

In short, if Gostkowski wants to continue playing, he’ll undoubtedly have some opportunities.

