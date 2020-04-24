Lions’ Jeff Okudah Penned Touching Letter to Mother Before Draft

The Detroit Lions tapped Jeffrey Okudah as their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the cornerback has a great story he will head into the league with.

Tragically, Okudah lost his mother while he was in college to a battle with lymphoma, and in the lead into the NFL Draft, penned a touching letter to her with the help of The Players Tribune. Within the letter, Okudah explains some of the ups and downs he has gone through since her passing, and how he has been able to overcome to get to the point he is at.

Perhaps the best part about the letter, though? At the very end, Okudah thanks his mom while also admitting he’s ready to carry her legacy forward into the NFL while becoming a man. Here’s a sampling from the conclusion of the letter:

“Mom….. thank you for everything. I still can’t believe how quickly life goes by. How it’s already been three whole years, almost, since the day that you passed. And how even right now, as I try to finish this letter, it’s only going to be a few more months until that moment we always talked about: when some team calls my name, and announces me as their pick, and officially makes me a part of the NFL. I’m excited and I’m ready. I’m ready to take my place within the lineage of elite Ohio State cornerbacks, and proud Ohio State alums. I’m ready to keep challenging myself, to keep grinding for more, to keep working as hard as it takes to accomplish my goals. I’m ready to provide for Karen and for the rest of my future family — to help these next generations of Okudahs reach their full potential, like you helped me reach mine. But most of all? Looking back, when you left….. I was just a kid. And now I’m ready to be a man. Now I’m ready for greatness.”

Okudah will get a chance at that greatness in Detroit, where he will likely start from the first day as the team’s cornerback. The fans of Detroit are ready to wrap their arms around the young man from here on out.

Jeffrey Okudah Called Perfect Fit For Lions

A pair of Pro Football Focus analysts explained why Okudah is such a good fit for plenty of teams, especially the Lions, and why he ranks so highly given what he did in college.

“He is the number one cornerback in this draft class. He should be, realistically, the first cornerback drafted within the top three picks in a while,” they said. “It just hasn’t happened. It’s a rare thing to see, but for our money, the second most valuable position on the football field.”

When it came to the Lions, production is the thing that should catch their eye with Okudah most of all according to the PFF folks.

“Someone like the Lions should be more than willing to make Jeffrey Okudah their first round pick with just how dominant he’s been over the course of his college career. For his entire career in college he’s allowed 5.4 yards per target. From freshman year to junior year. That’s absurd. Rare to see a guy play at that high a level,” they said.”

Detroit might not be the only team to consider Okudah heavily, but their scheme could represent the best fit given man coverage.

“Three, four and five, Lions, Giants and Dolphins all would, should consider Okudah,” they said. “I think he is that good. We always speak to this too. With Okudah and Ohio State cornerbacks, they always play a ton of man coverage, having that experience, the Lions fit is too easy.”

The smart money remains on the Lions considering Okudah strongly when all is said and done given the need, his talent and the potential to build up a miserable defense.

Jeffrey Okudah Stats

Okudah could be the best player on the board when the Lions end up picking at No. 3. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah has also been a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Okudah’s selection is a dream realized for both him and his family.

