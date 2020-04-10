Patriots’ Top Potential Replacements for Ben Watson at TE Revealed

After spending seven of his 15 NFL seasons in a New England Patriots uniform, Ben Watson announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 39. Heading into the 2020 season, the Patriots must find a replacement for the dependable veteran.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian has assessed the gap created by Watson’s departure and has identified six potential replacements. There is a seventh whose name has been mentioned, and who might be available in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears’ Adam Shaheen

This would likely be a longshot for the Patriots and he wasn’t on Guregian’s list, but the possibility of a trade for the Chicago Bears’ Adam Shaheen was discussed by Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan as a possible cap-room-creating deal. A trade that sent wide receiver Mohammed Sanu to the Bears (who do need a receiver) for Shaheen, would generate about $5.5 million in cap space.

A Sanu for Shaheen trade would create close to $5.5M in cap space for the Patriots https://t.co/xPqWnGcHkB — Cap Space=$1,101,775 (@patscap) March 29, 2020

Still, there is no real reason to expect this deal to take place, and Shaheen has been mostly a bust with the Bears since he was drafted 45th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The other potential replacements for Watson are as followed.

Matt LaCosse

Ryan Izzo

Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet

Dayton’s Adam Trautman

Florida Atlantic’s Harrison Bryant

Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam

