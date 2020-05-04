Doug Pederson Played ‘Small Part’ in Don Shula’s HOF Career

Doug Pederson’s “next man up” philosophy goes back to his playing days in Miami.

In 1993, Pederson was a rookie quarterback learning the position from legendary coach Don Shula. The 6-2 Dolphins headed to Philadelphia (Veterans Stadium, not Lincoln Financial Field) in Week 11 for a heated showdown with the 4-4 Eagles.

Dan Marino was hurt and backup Scott Mitchell left the game early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Shula looked down his bench and pointed at Pederson. The wet-behind-the-ears third-stringer was the next man up.

“They made it pretty easy for me. I threw easy passes. I only had to throw it six times,” Pederson recalled in 2019, via MiamiDolphins.com. “I was excited; I led two drives that we kicked field goals on and it was enough to win the game. My throws were easy ones — underneath stuff, high-percentage throws.”

It was Pederson’s first foray into the NFL, a tougher task since he was wearing an away uniform in front of the rowdy Philly faithful. And Shula made it easy for him by relying on his run game. Pederson went 3-of-6 for 34 yards and the Dolphins won the game 19-14.

My rookie season with the Eagles walking out of the tunnel seeing Dan Marino & coach Shula I was looking at greatness. This photo shows the team carrying him off the field in the Vet. It was a hard fought game that they ended up wining. RIP Coach Shula pic.twitter.com/brxAoX2kyc — Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) May 4, 2020

More than another meaningless November win, the victory put Shula in the record books. It was Shula’s 325th career victory and broke George Halas’ decades-old mark of 324 coaching wins.

“We won the game and it was a great feeling,” Pederson said. “I’m a very small part of that piece in NFL history. I’m a footnote, I guess you’d say. I’m not even sure how many people know that I was the quarterback who came in and played.”

Pederson Nearly Cost Dolphins Record-Setting Victory

Pederson shared the highlights from that record-setting game in Philadelphia but he had plenty of lowlights.

According to the Associated Press’ recap, the then-Dolphins quarterback made two major mistakes: he fumbled a snap on an extra point and fumbled it on the Eagles’ 1-yard line. Miami recovered the latter and neither bumble came back to bite them. Pederson also nearly threw a pick-six to Eagles safety Andre Waters on a different drive. Here is what the AP’s Dave Goldberg wrote in 1993:

Don Shula broke George Halas’ career record for wins in trademark fashion Sunday, with the greenest of backup quarterbacks. Practice squad refugee Doug Pederson, whose name Shula barely could remember a month ago, directed two late drives to field goals as the Miami Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-14. Real football? Pederson, who completed 3 of 6 passes for 34 yards, was a backup for the New York-New Jersey Knights of the World League in 1992. When starter Dan Marino was lost for the season in Cleveland on Oct. 10, Shula couldn’t remember the name of his third quarterback until someone reminded him.

″Doug did a heck of a job,″ Shula said, via the Associated Press. ″He kept his cool and he made the plays. He hadn’t played any kind of real football to speak of, but he got the job done.″

Here's Doug Pederson under center for the Dolphins at the Eagles for Don Shula's 325th win in 1993 via Dolphins TV broadcast. pic.twitter.com/6VwwWl9wn7 — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) August 25, 2017

The Dolphins weren’t the only squad playing without their Pro Bowl starting quarterback. Randall Cunningham was injured and gave way to 10-year journeyman Ken O’Brien. The former Jet went 23-of-37 for 189 yards, with two touchdowns, and the Eagles led 14-13 at halftime.

But, O’Brien’s costly fumble on fourth down in the fourth quarter at the Dolphins’ 5-yard line sealed the Eagles’ fate. O’Brien went 0-4 as a starter that year in Philadelphia and never played again in the NFL. The 1993 Eagles finished 8-8 (third in the NFC East) and missed the playoffs.

