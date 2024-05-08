Steelers Offseason WR Addition Pegged Potential Cut Candidate

Pundits have urged the Pittsburgh Steelers for weeks to make a more significant wide receiver addition. In part, that’s because there’s a growing sense that not all the veteran wideouts the team signed in free agency, such as Quez Watkins, will be on the roster in September.

On May 8, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey named Watkins one of three potential cut candidates for the Steelers.

“Watkins was signed for wide receiver depth in free agency, but there does not appear to be a role for him right now,” wrote Tansey.

“Wilson will get every opportunity to thrive behind George Pickens, while Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III should be locks to make the roster.

“That leaves Watkins fighting for the No. 5 wide receiver spot at best. The Steelers may not want to keep five wide outs on the active roster since they have Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Hayward at tight end.” Watkins once had 43 catches and 647 receiving yards during a season. The Steelers would love to get that kind of production from Watkins behind No. 1 receiver George Pickens this fall. But Watkins posted those statistics in 2021. The past two seasons combined, he doesn’t have 647 receiving yards. During 2023, he recorded 15 receptions for 142 yards with 1 touchdown in nine contests with the Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Steelers signed Watkins to a 1-year deal worth roughly the league minimum — $1.29 million. Less than $200,000 of the contract is guaranteed. Could the Steelers Cut WR Quez Watkins?

The Steelers don’t really have a WR2, but they have several wideouts who could fill the WR4 or WR5 role for the team in 2024. For that reason, Tansey wasn’t the first to suggest Watkins could be an odd man out in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo didn’t single out Watkins. But while making an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on March 27, Fittipaldo stated “there’s a pretty good chance” that either Watkins, Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin III will be cut before September.

That prediction looks to be more likely since the draft. The Steelers selected Michigan’s Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Wilson is projected to be the team’s second or third receiver this fall.

Austin is the least experienced of the three receivers Fittipaldo put on notice. But he also potentially has the most upside.

Jefferson has spent the most time in the NFL and has had the most success. He could also have an advantage because he briefly played for new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith last year.

Watkins will have the opportunity to beat out both Austin and Jefferson. But heading into offseason workouts, it’s understandable why pundits are projecting him to be a cut candidate.

Other Potential Cut Candidates for Steelers

In addition to Watkins, Tansey called offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and Nate Herbig cut candidates for Pittsburgh.

Similar to Watkins, Moore makes a lot of sense to be a cut candidate. The Steelers chose Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall in the draft. So, pundits expect Fautanu or 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones to start at left tackle instead of Moore.

On May 2, The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov included Moore on a list of the top 9 cut candidates around the league. Meirov also suggested the Steelers could trade Moore this offseason.

But Herbig as a cut candidate is a bit more surprising.

Pittsburgh’s second-round pick, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, is projected to start at center. The Steelers also selected guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round of the draft.

Even still, Herbig might not be a cut candidate. Other than Herbig, the Steelers don’t have a lot of interior offensive line experience on the bench.

Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels are again projected to start at left and right guard, respectively. But unless the Steelers feel comfort with three rookies playing along the offensive line, the team needs Herbig in case there’s an injury at guard.

Herbig has played five seasons in the NFL mostly as a backup. He started two contests during his first season with the Steelers last year.