Packers Give Kenny Clark Record-Breaking Contract Extension: Report

On the first day of 2020 training camp practice, the Green Bay Packers locked down one of their defense’s most important pieces for the long-term future.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers signed defensive star Kenny Clark to a four-year, $70 million extension that makes him both the highest-paid nose tackle and the 12th-highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. He was originally scheduled to play under his fifth-year option and earn a base salary of $7.69 million in 2020.

Source: Green Bay Packers NT Kenny Clark just signed a 4-year extension for $70 million, a deal that includes a hefty $25M signing bonus and makes him the highest paid NT in league history and the 12th highest paid defensive player in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2020

Clark finished the 2019 season with 62 total tackles, six sacks and a career-high nine tackles for loss, thriving in his fourth year with outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith applying pressure off the edges. According to Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old nose tackle also contributed 62 total pressures in 2019 — second in the league behind only Aaron Donald — and ranked three-best among all interior defenders with a pass-rush grade of 87.2.

By paying Clark, the Packers have helped ensure the lifeblood of their defensive line for seasons to come and will now have the freedom to focus on developing the pieces around him into a more cohesive and formidable front. They are banking on Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Montravius Adams and Kingsley Keke to take their next steps in 2020 and also added veteran Treyvon Hester and undrafted rookie Willington Previlon to drive up competition in camp.

Signing Clark to a hefty extension also clears up one major free-agent decision for the Packers in 2021 with several other high-profile players looking for new contracts, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Depending on the 2021 salary cap, the Packers could be forced to pick just one or two more and cut the rest loose.

