Al Horford’s Sister Claps Back at Celtics Fans After Bold Claim About Big Man

No matter how well the team plays, Boston Celtics fans will always find something to be upset over. The team has the best record in the league, but they’ve struggled a bit for the last month. In turn, some fans have started throwing around wild claims and looking at the trade market.

In Boston’s most recent win over the San Antonio Spurs, big man Al Horford had a relatively off night. Fans began talking about sending him to the bench, but his sister, Anna Horford, came to his defense. She said that fans spew the same claims about Horford every year.

“People say this every January/February. Then the playoffs come around & they realize how wrong they are. Never fails,” Horford tweeted.

People say this every January/February. Then the playoffs come around & they realize how wrong they are. Never fails. https://t.co/LRbUcueUH0 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) January 8, 2023

The big man didn’t shoot the ball well against the Spurs, but the rest of his statline looked solid. He ended the night with four points, 11 rebounds, and an assist on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

At 36 years old, there’s no doubt that Horford is entering the final years of his career. However, he played a huge part in Boston’s run to the NBA Finals last year and signed a two-year extension with the team earlier this season. He’s now on the books through the 2024-25 season.

And despite this poor shooting night against the Spurs, Horford has been having a stellar season with the Celtics this year. He’s appeared in 31 of the team’s 40 games this year and is playing 30.3 minutes per contest. Horford is averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 42.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Al Horford Expected to Retire With Celtics

Even before he re-signed with the Celtics, most assumed that Horford would spend the rest of his career in Boston. After he left to join the Philadelphia 76ers, things didn’t go well. It took just a couple of seasons for Horford to find his way back to Boston via trade.

And before the season, sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports relayed the message that Horford is expected to retire with the Celtics at some point down the line.

“Most of us thought Al was done two years ago so I would not be eager to write him off,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But he will be 37. I think he probably has a couple years left but after this year, he is maybe looking at a taxpayer midlevel deal (about $6 million per year). I don’t think Boston is going to want to spend more than that but if he is comfortable with that paycheck, then I’d be shocked if he left. I’d be surprised if he does not retire a Celtic.”

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Al Horford Ejection

In the midst of his great season, Horford dealt with an incident in a game against the Orlando Magic. He elbowed Mo Wagner below the belt and got ejected. After the game, Jayson Tatum said he “couldn’t believe” Horford got ejected.

“That was unbelievable,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out the game. I didn’t think that was warranted. Especially once they went to go review, they saw that Mo fouled him; first, that’s how I got to shoot the free throws. You know, sometimes guys get tired of people grabbing on them and the ref not seeing it. So, s***, as a grown man, you take it in your own hands to get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did, just got him up off of him because he was getting fouled. I don’t think Al deserved to get thrown out of the game at all.”