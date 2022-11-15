Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Mocks NBA After Awful Decision

The Boston Celtics are on a roll as of late, winning their last seven games en route to an 11-3 record – the best mark in the NBA. However, in their most recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum picked up a technical foul that a lot of people disagreed with.

Early in the second quarter, he clapped in frustration after missing a layup and committing a foul on the other end, earning himself a tech. After the game, he liked a tweet mocking the incident.

“These folks just be giving @jaytatum0 Techs for being so cool… that gotta be it,” the tweet read.

These folks just be giving @jaytatum0 Techs for being so cool… that gotta be it https://t.co/KoKRnYNboW — Coach Shabazz CSCS (@Teamshabazz9) November 15, 2022

The technical was not received well by Tatum, nor anyone else around the league. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tweeted about the incident, stating that it was one of the worst techs he’s ever seen.

“Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing,” Durant tweeted.

Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 15, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant agreed with Durant, quote-tweeting his message.

Tatum was able to help lead the Celtics to a comeback win over the Thunder despite the early tech. He finished the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and 1-of-9 shooting from distance. Tatum also notched three steals and three blocks on the night.

NBA Makes New Decision on Tatum Tech

While the technical foul initially went on Tatum’s record, it didn’t stay there for long. According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, the NBA will be rescinding the technical foul on Tatum.

“The @NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum’s technical foul from last night, the hand clap called by John Goble, according to an NBA source. #Celtics,” Washburn tweeted.

The @NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum’s technical foul from last night, the hand clap called by John Goble, according to an NBA source. #Celtics. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 15, 2022

Tatum currently ranks third in the league in technical fouls, with four this season. The only two players above him on the list are Durant and Golden Stae Warriors star Draymond Green, who both have five.

His techs are a stain on an otherwise incredible season. So far this season, Tatum has appeared in all 14 of the Celtics’ games, playing 37.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Tatum Happy With Start to Season

In years past, Tatum has gotten off to slow starts to the season. But so far this year, that’s not the case. He believes that this is the best start to a season he’s had in his NBA career thus far.

“Yeah, like I said, this is definitely the best I’ve felt to ever start a season,” Tatum said. “You know, it kinda feels like how I felt I was playing towards the end of last season, when we really went on that run going into the playoffs, and to kinda start the playoffs. So, it feels great to start a season like this, because I definitely know to be on the other side, you know, being at .500, struggling shooting the ball, just really trying to figure it out. The way we’re playing, the way we playing, you know, it’s fun, and it feels good.”

"This definitely the best I've ever felt to start a season" Jayson Tatum on his 43 point game tonight pic.twitter.com/j8VSBvGSuT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 13, 2022

And not only is he playing some of the best basketball of his career, but the Celtics also currently have the best record in the NBA.