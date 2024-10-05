Patriots HC Confirms Rhamondre Stevenson Decision for Dolphins Matchup

J

erod Mayo is taking action over Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble problem by taking the starting role away from the running back for the New England Patriots ahead of Week 5’s matchup with AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins.

Mayo told former Pats quarterback Scott Zolak on “Patriots All-Access” (h/t ESPN’s Mike Reiss) how he “had a conversation with Rhamondre [Stevenson] and he won’t be starting … I’ll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward…”

This is a swift response to Stevenson putting the ball on the ground four times in as many games to start the 2024 NFL season. Mayo had been content to turn the page and let Stevenson play through the problem, but now it seems veteran Antonio Gibson will lead the rushing attack against the Dolphins.

It’s a necessary change, but Gibson’s own ball security issues mean the problem likely won’t go away for a struggling Patriots offense.

Antonio Gibson Has His Own Fumbling Issues

Gibson fumbled 12 times during just four seasons with the Washington Commanders, per Pro Football Reference. As Scott Spratt of FTN Fantasy pointed out, “Gibson is literally the only running back with fewer attempts per fumble than Rhamondre Stevenson since the latter entered the league in 2021.”

Antonio Gibson is literally the only running back with fewer attempts per fumble than Rhamondre Stevenson since the latter entered the league in 2021 lol https://t.co/txUadZh7mA pic.twitter.com/yi8iI5BCMn — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) October 2, 2024

While problems with ball security plagued Gibson in Washington, he’s yet to fumble in a Patriots uniform. Admittedly, that’s been in a reduced workload while Stevenson has led the way.

Gibson is a more versatile and explosive player with greater big-play potential, but Stevenson is a bulldozer who should still have a role to play in a pivotal divisional clash at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

Rhamondre Stevenson Can Still Be a Factor vs. Dolphins

Stevenson began the season as the starter because he’s a natural workhorse. The 6-foot, 227-pounder can punish defenses between the tackles.

He lived up to the billing during Week 1’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Stevenson’s 25-carry, 120-yard effort earned special praise from Mayo.

Stevenson showed his value by amassing 118 of those yards “after contact,” according to Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, citing Pro Football Focus.

This aggressive, punishment-absorbing running style is precisely why Stevenson is a natural RB1. Yet it’s also why the fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft has trouble holding onto the ball.

Keeping his legs churning and slamming his pads into defenders extends runs and gains for Stevenson. Those things also expose him to more hits and let defenses tackle in gangs, with some holding No. 38 up before late arrivals strip the ball free.

Stevenson is perfect practice for the classic fumble drills preached by every defensive coordinator around the league. Common knowledge of his core weakness is why Mayo had to make a change.

The first-year head coach also needed to establish some accountability for consistent mistakes. Sitting arguably his most important player on offense will send a message to the other members of a team struggling on both sides of the ball.

That’s vital communication between a coach and his players, but Mayo won’t want to sit Stevenson for too long. Not against a Dolphins defense yielding 4.2 yards per carry.

Running the ball effectively is still the best way for the Patriots to snap a three-game losing skid.