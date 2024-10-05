Steelers Activate Edge Rusher, Elevate 2 Offensive Players Ahead of Cowboys Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have Alex Highsmith available for their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. But fellow edge rusher Jeremiah Moon will be on the field.

The Steelers announced activating Moon to the team’s 53-man roster on October 6. Moon spent the first four weeks of the regular season on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

On Pittsburgh’s official injury report, Moon is listed as questionable. But he fully practiced the entire week, and it’s very unlikely the Steelers would activate him if they weren’t fully confident he would play.

Moon will join the Steelers’ edge rush rotation, which will include T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig on October 7.

For the showdown with the Cowboys, the Steelers also elevated wide receiver Brandon Johnson and Jonathan Ward from the practice squad. Both players, particularly Ward, will provide depth in Week 6 at offensive skilled positions that were recently decimated with injuries.

LB Jeremiah Moon Set to Make Steelers Debut

Highsmith is dealing with a groin injury and will miss his second consecutive game. So, the Steelers getting back Moon could be quite key for Week 5.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers didn’t generate much of a pass rush without Highsmith. Watt saw a lot of double team blocks, and the Steelers didn’t have a lot of edge rushing depth available.

Herbig joined Highsmith on the sideline during the game, as he left the matchup against the Colts with an ankle injury.

Moon isn’t Highsmith. But with Moon and Herbig both expected to play, the Steelers will have three activate edge rushers versus the Cowboys as they did in their first three contests this season. Herbig doesn’t have an injury designation for Week 5.

Moon started his career as an undrafted free agent for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. The Steelers claimed him off waivers when the Ravens released the 25-year-old to create space for tight end Mark Andrews in the AFC championship game.

In eight games with the Ravens during 2023, Moon registered 12 combined tackles, including 1 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles while playing 99 defensive snaps. He also had 142 snaps on special teams.

Moon has been out with his ankle injury since Week 2 of the preseason. The Steelers opened his practice window on October 2. From that point, the Steelers had 21 days to activate Moon, or he would spend the rest of the season on injured reserve.

As it turned out, Moon only needed three days to be ready to join the Steelers active roster.