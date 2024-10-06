Insider Points to Rising Internal Friction After Browns’ 1-3 Start

The Cleveland Browns, now sitting at 1-3, have reached a pivotal moment in their season, turning to a players-only meeting in hopes of righting the ship.

The Browns have been unable to get going, losing two winnable games — one against the New York Giants and another to a shorthanded Las Vegas Raiders team. Cleveland also struggled in their season opener, looking overmatched against the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Browns held a closed-door players-only meeting this week, signaling a sense of urgency as they look to regain momentum.

“The intentions are always good, but it’s never a great sign when a team has a players-only meeting — as the Browns did earlier this week as they search for a spark after losing to a Raiders team without Crosby and Adams,” Russini reported on Saturday, October 5.

Browns star Myles Garrett — likely one of the leaders who called the meeting — appeared to send a message to his teammates during his weekly media availability this week.

“I’m tired of getting kicked in the teeth. I’ll make sure that we’re all on the same page and we’re tired of getting punched in the mouth,” Garrett said on Friday, October 4. “We’re tired of losing. So, we got to get this right from jump. We got to play 60 minutes of great ball and there can’t be any lulls. It’s going to be that one on Sunday.”

Browns Still Behind Deshaun Watson Despite Struggles

Despite multiple issues contributing to the Browns’ rough start, quarterback Deshaun Watson has remained the primary target for Cleveland’s critics.

Much of the criticism is justified. Watson is on a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, and the Browns sacrificed significant assets to acquire him in 2022. So far, the return hasn’t matched the investment. In 16 games, Watson has managed a 9-7 record, throwing for 2,944 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

This season has been particularly rough for Watson, as he’s thrown for just 727 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions through the first four games. However, the Browns have not lost faith in Watson.

“One Cleveland player told me over text: ‘He really gives us the best chance,'” Russini reported in her latest column.

Watson has said that he needs to improve but feels like things are trending in the right direction.

“Every week is a step forward. So, the more I’m out there, the better I’m going to get, and the better I’ll be and the more confident I’ll be,” Watson said this week. “I don’t care about the stats. I just want to win. So, none of that stuff matters.”

Injuries Have Played Role in Browns’ Rough Start

The Browns need stronger performances from their key players, but a wave of injuries across the roster — especially on the offensive line — has caused major setbacks. With multiple starters sidelined in the trenches, Cleveland has struggled to protect the quarterback, leading to an NFL-high 19 sacks allowed.

Good news could be on the horizon for the Browns, with tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin getting closer to a return.

Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku is also expected to return to the field against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. Njoku exited during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury.

He’s coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign, catching 81 passes for 882 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.