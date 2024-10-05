Jets $44 Million Veteran Receives 5-Figure Fine: ‘Violent Gesture’

The NFL just made things worse for a New York Jets pass catcher.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that Allen Lazard was fined $14,069 “for a violent gesture — his double #fingagunz celebration last week.”

With 1:31 remaining in the third quarter, Aaron Rodgers found Lazard for a 12-yard gain getting to the Denver Broncos’ 18-yard line.

After making the play, Lazard pointed both of his fingers forward indicating a first down. An official saw the gesture and threw a flag. He met with the head referee and showed him the finger gun celebration that Lazard did which led to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

It killed the momentum of the drive and ultimately the Jets settled for a field goal from 40 yards out. They were down 7-6, but the field goal did give them the lead 9-7. However, a touchdown could have totally changed the game. The Jets ended up losing by one point, 10-9 against the Broncos.

Social Media Strongly Reacts to Lazard Fine From NFL

“LMAOOOOOOO what a pathetic league,” a social media user responded.

NFL analyst Easton Freeze said, “This is beyond ridiculous.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted that “Allen Lazard got fined more for finger guns” than Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot did for “kneeing” Baltimore Ravens fullback Pat Ricard in the face after a play last week.

For context, Smoot was fined $8,156 for doing that. While Lazard was fined nearly double that amount ($14,069).

Lazard Is Cashing in Some Receipts After Great Start to 2024 Campaign

The former Iowa State product might have gotten into some hot water from the officials, but he has delivered on the field.

Through the first four games of the 2024 season, Lazard is leading the Jets in receiving yards (206), touchdowns (three), and has more yards after the catch (88) than Garrett Wilson (73).

*Raises hand*, I didn’t have that on the bingo card before the season.

Lazard looks like a different man than the Jets saw a year ago. Last season, Lazard looked detached, unengaged, and was struggling on the football field. He struggled so much that at the end of the season, the coaching staff made him a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.

According to Lazard, the difference between last year and this year is “Aaron Rodgers.”

A secret sauce that has separated Lazard from the rest of the Jets wide receiver is certainly chemistry with A-Rod. The former Green Bay Packers teammates have developed a bond from playing together for so long and that has translated to the football field.

The communication between Rodgers and Lazard has been subtle but effective. It has been a look or a hand signal and the two have been on the same page. That has resulted in some big plays for the Jets.

Frankly, some of the other players in the room are more talented than Lazard, but their lack of chemistry with Rodgers has been apparent.

Wilson in particular hasn’t been able to get on the same page as Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP has thrown a ball and Wilson hasn’t turned around. Or Wilson would run a route in one direction and Rodgers would throw it the other way.

Wilson is too talented to not eventually figure it out, but he needs to take a page out of the Lazard playbook to turn his season around.

Who would’ve thought I’d be saying that after the first month of the season? Not me.