Giants CB Deonte Banks Shares Candid Admission After Cowboys Loss

The New York Giants are 1-3 heading into Week 5, and if there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on, it’s that Big Blue’s on-field performance has not been good enough over the past year and change.

Starting cornerback and 2023 first rounder Deonte Banks was honest about his personal performance on October 4 while speaking with New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy, among others.

“I expect more from myself,” Banks said, referencing the Dallas Cowboys’ 55-yard touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in Week 4.

“It’s a bad finish by me,” the second-year draft pick went on. “I didn’t really feel it in the game. I could’ve definitely finished more. I maybe could’ve even tackled him.”

On the play in question, Lamb beats Banks over the top and then takes off downfield, eluding rookie safety Tyler Nubin. Banks gives chase for about 10 yards and then seemingly gives up on attempting a tackle. In the end, Lamb trotted into the end zone untouched.

Giants DB Coach Jerome Henderson ‘Didn’t Like’ Deonte Banks’ Effort Level on CeeDee Lamb Touchdown

This moment did not go unnoticed by the NYG coaching staff. In fact, Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson was not shy about addressing it ahead of Week 5.

“Didn’t like it,” Henderson replied, when asked about how Banks finished the touchdown play versus Lamb. “Liked nothing about it.”

When asked to elaborate, the veteran coach said: “When your man catches the ball, you have to break your legs — not literally, but figuratively break your legs — to get him on the ground for us. And I thought there was room to do more.”

Henderson added that the Giants “expect” that from Banks and hold him to a high standard, as does the 23-year-old.

“In that moment, he failed,” Henderson concluded, while also confirming that he discussed this with Banks after the game.

Giants Still ‘Working on’ Developing Deonte Banks Into NFL CB1

Earlier in the press conference, a reporter pondered how Banks can get better at “finding the ball in the air” against top-flight receivers. Which eventually morphed into a conversation about Banks shadowing NFL WR1s — and whether or not he’s truly ready for such a task.

“We’re working on it all the time,” Henderson assured the media. “Just trying to get him to understand that when you’re on a number one guy, even when he’s covered, to the quarterback’s mind he’s not covered. And so, you have to anticipate no matter how good the coverage is, the ball’s coming right now, every play.”

“The one play you don’t [anticipate that] is the one play they get you,” he added.

Henderson also acknowledged that Banks has been a “victim” of allowing the big play early in the season, which in his words has “hurt” the Giants so far.

“We gotta find a way to not relax there — to find a way to make it,” the coach continued. “We gotta find a way that we start getting those balls on the ground, or we catch those balls, and we make the quarterback think about — maybe I shouldn’t go there now, maybe that’s not a good idea.”

Henderson did make it clear that sometimes really good wide receivers make really good plays, but the overarching point was that the Giants have to begin limiting these breakdowns — no matter who they’re up against.

The NYG defensive backs coach was not willing to say that Banks will continue shadowing top wide receivers on October 4. Instead, he noted that “every week” the Giants come up with a specific plan on how they’re going to attack the opposing offense.