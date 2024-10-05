Steelers Plan to Make ‘Aggressive’ WR Trade Offer: Insider

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been reported as one of the NFL franchises that are “interested in trading for” Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

The same woman that first reported that — The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini — is now reporting a key update on October 5.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, who you may recall were interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk before he signed an extension with San Francisco this summer, are also in touch with the Raiders’ front office,” she reiterated, adding: “I’m told Pittsburgh is making an aggressive offer.”

Now, while Russini failed to elaborate on what that offer might be — and if it’s more “aggressive” in terms of trade return or financial incentive — this is certainly an encouraging development.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo detailed what a potential trade proposal for Adams might look like on October 2.

Jets Still Appear to Be Front Runners in Davante Adams Trade Sweepstakes

According to Russini, the New York Jets are “working like they’re all-in” on the 2024 season and appear to be the Steelers’ top competition for Adams.

“New York has been eyeing Adams since last year, and now it’s getting a real shot,” she explained. “Trade talks could heat up next week as Aaron Rodgers has been clear with owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh that he wants his former teammate in green.”

“The Jets have been in touch with the Las Vegas Raiders all week,” Russini continued, “and while I don’t sense the Jets are anxious to get this done as soon as possible, the Raiders and Adams want to get a move on.”

The NFL insider did add that “while Adams would like to be reunited with his former QB, I was told he has some concerns about Rodgers’ plans to stay in New York past this season.”

Russini also named the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as potential landing spots for Adams.

The Saints are a preference of the wide receiver himself, due to his “close relationship” with quarterback Derek Carr and NOLA wide receivers coach Keith Williams. Having said that, the Saints currently rank 31st in available cap space at just $2.95 million and feel like a financial longshot to land Adams.

Russini reported that the Bills and Chiefs are “monitoring the situation and willing to jump in if the Raiders are willing to pay some of Adams’ contract,” but only see the veteran playmaker as a “one-year rental.”

She also confirmed that the Dallas Cowboys are “passing” on Adams due to financial restrictions.

Steelers Desperate for WR Help Behind George Pickens

It’s no secret that the Steelers are desperate for another wide receiver that can complement George Pickens. Early in the season, tight end Pat Freiermuth has been the second most productive passing option for quarterback Justin Fields.

Behind those two, third-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been a pleasant surprise with 7 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown, but he hasn’t been ultra consistent over the first four weeks.

Outside of his 95-yard breakout performance in Week 3, Austin has not caught more than one target in any other 2024 appearance. So, his production has been more of a one-hit wonder than a driving force.

Adams would provide that steady presence for the Steelers. Opposing defenses would also have to show him a lot attention than current WR2 Van Jefferson, allowing Pickens more room to work with someone like Austin — or perhaps, rookie Roman Wilson in the future — slotting in as a big play threat behind them.