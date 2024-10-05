Commanders’ Superstar Rookie QB Compared to $240 Million Bust

The Washington Commanders don’t just have the best rookie in the NFL with quarterback Jayden Daniels — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has been one of the best players in the league over the first month of the season.

With the Commanders ready to put their 3-1 record on the line in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns, Daniels drew comparisons to another quarterback who was once looked at as one of the NFL’s best by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

That quarterback? Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, who signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history in March 2022 when the Browns signed him to a 5-year, $230 million contract extension. That deal came after a blockbuster trade in which the Houston Texans received three first round picks, a third round pick and a fourth round pick in exchange for Watson.

“On Sunday, one quarterback whose star is rising will take on a quarterback whose star has fallen (and it can’t get up),” Florio wrote. “With each passing week that Watson doesn’t rewind the clock to 2020, the situation becomes more glaring. And, on Sunday, when Watson and every other Browns fan watches an opposing quarterback who is what Watson once was, it will only create a greater sense of regret over the $230 million, the three first-round picks, and the three other draft selections that were given up to get Watson.”

Watson One of NFL’s Most Controversial Figures

Watson has led the Browns to a deflating, 1-3 start in 2024. It’s the latest salvo in a once-promising career that has gone completely off the rails since he made 3 consecutive Pro Bowls and led the NFL in passing in 2020.

Since 2021, Watson has been the subject of over 2 dozen lawsuits by massage therapists who have accused him of sexual assault or sexual harassment. Watson, who has never been criminally charged, settled at least 20 of the claims of sexual misconduct. He was suspended for 11 games in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and fined $5 million.

“(Watson) last played at a high level in 2020,” Florio wrote. “After sitting out 2021 with pay while the Texans tried to trade him (and while facing more than 20 lawsuits) and missing 11 games in 2022 (due to the lawsuits) and 11 in 2023 (due to injury), Watson is a shell of what he used to be. For the first time in his career, Watson has gone four straight games without throwing for 200 or more yards.”

Daniels Close to Tying Watson’s NFL Record

With 3 combined rushing or passing touchdowns against the Browns, Daniels could actually tie the NFL record Watson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert share for the most total touchdowns in the first 5 games for an NFL quarterback with 14.

Daniels was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September after a start to the season that has been nothing short of historic. It’s put his name alongside some of the greatest individual performances — and quarterbacks — in NFL history.

“Seven-time Super Bowl champion (Tom) Brady boasted the highest completion percentage after four games, from a minimum 75 pass attempts, in NFL history,” Heavy.com’s James Dudko wrote on Sept. 29. “At least he did until Daniels completed 26 of 30 passes during the Commanders’ 42-14 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium … The impressive stat line gave Daniels a superior completion percentage to the mark Brady set for the 18-1 New England Patriots back in 2007, per ESPN’s SportsCenter.”