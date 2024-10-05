Jets Make Eyebrow Raising QB Move Before Vikings Game

The New York Jets made a series of roster moves ahead of the Week 5 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings game.

“We have elevated QB Adrian Martinez and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad,” the team announced on social media.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called it a “Noteworthy move” because the Jets hadn’t had three quarterbacks available for a game this season.

There was some concern with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming off of the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

In that contest, Rodgers got pressured 22 times, sacked five times, and got hit 14 times. Immediately after the game, Rodgers shared that he had stuff going on with “both” of his legs.

Rodgers Got Banged up in the Last Game, Jets Have QB Injury Insurance

After the game, Rodgers said he would get into the hot tub to get some much-needed rest and relaxation.

He provided another medical update during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week ahead of the Vikings game.

“I’m feeling a little banged up. Took some shots. The knee is a little swollen, but you know just kind of wear-and-tear after Week 4,” Rodgers said on Tuesday, October 1.

Rodgers was a limited participant in practice on Monday, but he increased to a full participant for the Tuesday and Wednesday practices. He received no injury designation for the game.

He was able to survive a hellacious beating against the Broncos, but if the Jets don’t protect Rodgers he might not make it out of the next game.

The Jets have Tyrod Taylor as its backup quarterback, but the elevation of Adrian Martinez provides an extra layer of protection.

Or Perhaps There Is Another Reason for This Jets QB Move?!

The most obvious reason for this move is so the Jets have an emergency quarterback for gameday. If Rodgers and Taylor were to get hurt or disqualified from the game, Martinez could then enter the game.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic threw another possibility out there on social media by openly asking if there could be a “Chris Streveler package?”

For that to be a possibility the Jets would have to make Martinez an active member of the gameday roster and not just as an emergency quarterback.

If the green and white did that, Martinez could be utilized in non-emergency situations.

Streveler was with the Jets in 2022 and the offseason of 2023. He was a dual-threat player who was more well-known for his ability in the ground game.

Martinez is a much more dangerous version of Streveler. In college, Martinez ran for 2,928 rushing yards and threw for 9,752 passing yards. In total when you combine his touchdowns through the air and on the ground, Martinez finished with 96 touchdowns in college. Quite frankly, his credentials are just better.

The Jets could decide to get creative on offense by creating special packages to take advantage of Martinez’s dual-threat skills situationally.

It adds an extra layer of something the Vikings have to prepare for on extremely short notice whether the Jets utilize it or not.