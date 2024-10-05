$10 Million Jets WR Could Be Traded After Davante Adams

If the New York Jets land Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, it could come at a great cost.

“Should the Jets land Adams, there are teams around the league who would then be interested in one of their receivers. Sources believe the most likely candidate to be traded from the Jets would be Mike Williams, the 30-year-old receiver on a one-year deal who appears to be rounding into form following ACL surgery last year,” NFL on CBS Insider Jonathan Jones said.

Williams signed a one-year deal for $10 million with the Jets this offseason.

If Jets Deal Away Williams It Would Be a Mistake

Things appear to be finally clicking for Williams.

He tore his ACL in Week 3 of 2023 when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. LA cut him from his contract during the offseason and he became an unrestricted free agent.

The Jets moved quickly to secure his services. Throughout the rest of the offseason and training camp, the Jets have slow played his return to the field.

Even during the first month of the season, the team cautiously eased him into the offense by slowly integrating him and feeding him more snaps.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that his 6-foot-4, 218-pound pass catcher is no longer on a pitch count from his injury.

Seemingly every time Aaron Rodgers targets Williams a big play ensues. Williams has registered eight receptions for 120 receiving yards through the season’s first four games. He is averaging 15 yards per reception and is bringing a big play ability to the offense.

Why would the Jets send him away now?

In theory, the starting three wide receivers for the Jets would be Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and Garrett Wilson. If the Raiders need a wide receiver back they could look at one of the younger bottom-of-the-depth options in Xavier Gipson or Malachi Corley.

Jets Need the Depth Way More Than They Need a Future Asset

I understand why other teams would have an interest in Williams. He is on a one-year rental-type deal. When healthy, Williams has looked explosive and the cost, in theory, to acquire him wouldn’t be exorbitant.

However, what would be the trade acquisition price? Maybe a mid-rounder? The Jets shouldn’t care about future peanuts kind of deals.

Gang Green has aspirations to make the playoffs, to go on a deep run, and they are hoping to win the Super Bowl.

A future pick can’t help them achieve that goal in the present. You’d be better served keeping a player like Williams because he can make an impact on the field. Plus he’d provide premium insurance just in case one of the other star receivers went down due to injury.

For Adams, it’s a matter of when not if he will be dealt away ahead of the NFL trade deadline. He wants the Jets and the Jets want him. However, between now and then they will have to hammer out compensation that’ll satisfy both parties.