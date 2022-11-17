Celtics ‘Long-Term’ Head Coach Revealed: Report

With their most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics improved to 12-3 on the season – the best record in the NBA. Despite their offseason challenges, including the suspension of Ime Udoka, they’ve been phenomenal this year.

And according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla is going to be the long-term answer in Boston.

“Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics, except one thing – Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics on suspension,” Wojnarowski reported. “But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory.”

Woj: "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics"

Mazzulla had led the Celtics to the best offensive rating in the NBA so far this season (119.2), and if the season were to end today, it would be the best offensive rating in league history. Meanwhile, their defense, which struggled to start the season, has climbed back up to 16th in the NBA (111.5).

Boston is averaging the most points per game in the NBA (120.4), has the third-best field goal percentage (48.8%), and has the fourth-best three-point percentage (38.7%).

Mazzulla Receives Praise From Rival Coach

The Celtics are on an eight-game win streak, with one of their victories coming over the Denver Nuggets, who are now 9-4 on the season and sit in second place in the Western Conference. Boston took them down by a score of 131-112.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone praised Mazzulla. He credited the first-year head coach for the Celtics’ hot start.

“I give Joe, their coach, a lot of credit, for starting the season with all the noise around this team, and to fill in for the shoes that he’s filling in for. Give him and give their team a lot of credit for the start they’ve gotten themselves off to,” Malone said.



Nuggets Postgame Media: Coach Malone | DEN vs. BOS

Mazzulla first joined the organization in 2016 as an assistant with the Maine Red Claws, who are now known as the Maine Celtics. After departing to coach at the collegiate level, Mazzulla then re-joined the organization in 2019 as an assistant under Brad Stevens.

When Udoka took over last summer, Mazzulla was one of the only staff members who remained on board. Because of that, he has a long-standing relationship with a lot of the players on the roster.

Mazzulla Sounds Off on Celtics Defense

Despite their recent improvements, the Celtics’ defense has been noticeably worse this season. They topped the league in defensive rating this year, but that simply hasn’t been the case. A lot of it has to do with Robert Williams being injured, but the team just hasn’t lived up to its potential.

Toward the start of their current win streak, Mazzulla stressed the importance of locking in on the defensive side of the ball.

“[We’re] 3-0 in our last three games because of our defensive execution and our offensive management and organization,” Mazzulla said. “Let that be a springboard for our defense. That defense was who we were and what helped us get there. That’s got to be our identity, along with our offense. That’s a hell of a job. Our shifts, our intentionality, and our attention to detail.”

As the season goes on, and Williams returns from injury, the Celtics should be able to see steady improvements on that end.