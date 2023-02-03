NBA Makes Final Decision on Punishment for Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers picked up a big win over the Memphis Grizzlies on February 2, but the game didn’t come without its fair share of drama. Midway through the third quarter, Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks rolled into Donovan Mitchell and hit him below the belt, leading to a major altercation. Both players were ejected.

On February 3, the NBA announced that they would be suspending Brooks for one game. In addition, it was revealed that Mitchell would be fined $20,000 for his role in the altercation.

The following statement was released by the NBA:

Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The following was the NBA’s official statement: After missing a layup and falling to the floor, Brooks initiated the altercation by striking Mitchell in the groin area in an unsportsmanlike manner. Mitchell then escalated the situation by throwing the game ball at and pushing Brooks, after which both players continued to physically engage with one another. Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, and Mitchell was given a technical foul and ejected. The incident occurred with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Grizzlies play host to the Toronto Raptors.

Cleveland ended up winning the game by a score of 128-113, with Darius Garland leading the way. Garland poured in 32 points to go along with two rebounds and 11 assists. Mitchell put up six points, four rebounds, and three assists before getting ejected.

Donovan Mitchell Sounds Off on Dillon Brooks

After the game, Mitchell ranted about Brooks and the altercation. He said that he’s been beating Brooks for years and that there’s “no place for that in the game.”

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell said of Brooks via the Bleacher Report YouTube channel. “We have seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. Quite frankly, I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself. This has been brewing for years. With me. With other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new. Tonight was just the end of it.”

Cavaliers Linked to Cam Reddish Trade

While the incident between Mitchell and Brooks took up a lot of attention, the Cavaliers also need to be worried about the impending February 9 trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of TNT on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, the Cavaliers could look to make a deal for New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.

“So two teams that I’ve heard tied to Cam Reddish, and one team in particular I gotta get your opinion on Stein, but…Cleveland is a team that I was told that has a really good shot at making this deal work, making it happen. The other team? Dallas,” Haynes stated.