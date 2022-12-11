Kemba Walker Discusses First Game With Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were forced to play without Luka Doncic on Saturday night, and the result was even more disappointing than one would expect. They lost to the struggling Chicago Bulls by a score of 144-115.

That being said, there was a slight upside to their game against the Bulls. Kemba Walker made his Dallas debut after signing with the team not too long ago. After the game, he admitted that he wasn’t super comfortable but also that it was nice to start getting a feel for things.

“I wouldn’t say super-comfortable,” he said. “But it’s my first game with new guys, trying to see where I can fit in, so it might take a little time. Or might not, I don’t know. But it was good to be out there with those guys. They made me feel good. They’ve been treating me well since I got here.”

After ten months off the court, @KembaWalker is BACK 🪣 pic.twitter.com/7C21I0ahSr — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 11, 2022

Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons this summer after falling out of favor in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation last season. It quickly became clear that he wouldn’t be a part of New York’s plans, and he and the team parted ways.

In his first game in a Mavericks uniform, Walker played 19:30 off the bench. He dropped eight points, two rebounds, and five assists on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Walker Describes Role on Mavericks

Throughout the course of his career, Walker has been a great scorer, and at his peak, he was an All-Star starter. But now, he’s going to have to play a different role. He can still be a great scorer, but it’ll have to be in a bench role.

When asked about what he can give the Mavericks off the bench, Walker said that he can be another guy on the roster who can create for himself.

“Just adding another guy who can create for others and myself,” Walker said. “I think I can help in that aspect. Take a little pressure off. Luka doesn’t really need any pressure taken off him. The kid is special. But maybe helping with Spence (Dinwiddie), who has been killing it this year and some of the young guys. Just be that extra ballhandler.”

After losing Jalen Brunson this past summer, the Mavericks were left with just two point guards who could create for themselves – Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. In all likelihood, the hope is that Walker can be a third.

Walker’s Knee is ‘Not Good’

However, while Walker could potentially give the Mavericks a nice spark off the bench, there are some concerns surrounding his injury history. According to GM Nico Harrison, his knee is “not good.”

“It’s not good,” Harrison said to Dallas sports radio station The Ticket. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years so, we’ll see how long that lasts.”

That being said, Harrison also said that Walker should be able to give the Mavericks solid minutes in spite of his injury.

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison clarified. “Even last year, he had 30 point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”