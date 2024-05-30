Patriots Urged to Make Unproductive WR a Post-June 1 Cut

The New England Patriots aren’t short of space under the salary cap, but they can create more by cutting unproductive wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after June 1.

Smith-Schuster is a logical candidate to be cut because “injuries and other ongoing QB situations” meant the veteran “has not produced as well as they would like,” according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Catalina.

As Catalina put it, there is a financial incentive for parting ways with Smith-Schuster. Albeit a small one: “The savings wouldn’t be astronomical, but by designating Smith-Schuster as a post-June 1 cut, it would leave behind $9.6 million in dead money in 2024 and an additional $2.6 million in 2025 while freeing up $1 million in cap space for next season. Compare that to incurring a $12.3 million dead money charge and losing $1.6 million in salary cap space to release Smith-Schuster before June 1.”

Smith-Schuster helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl, but he barely made a dent in New England last season. His modest numbers likely won’t look good to new head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

Especially since the Pats have loaded up on younger receivers this offseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Didn’t Deliver

He should have been a roving target able to win between the numbers and make life easier for now former quarterback Mac Jones. Instead, Smith-Schuster struggled for playing time and mostly cut a frustrated figure who even clashed with his position coach, franchise legend Troy Brown.

When he did see the field, Smith-Schuster hardly bossed coverage over the middle or amassed yards after the catch. He gained only 93 of his meagre 260 receiving yards after the catch, while failing to break a single tackle, according to Pro Football Reference.

Smith-Schuster was also guilty of a pair of drops. One of which led to this game-deciding interception against the Washington Commanders in Week 9, per Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

In short, the Patriots didn’t even get a shadow of the player Smith-Schuster had been elsewhere. The 27-year-old recently admitted an ongoing knee injury, suffered before he even signed with the Patriots, had hampered his performances.

Unfortunately, time is not on Smith-Schuster’s side as he seeks to make amends. Not when the Pats’ receiver corps has been refreshed.

Patriots Reloading at Wide Receiver

The Patriots have reloaded Smith-Schuster’s position group via both free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. It’s the latter route that’s yielded the more intriguing possibilities, including a rookie set for a niche role in coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense.

Another rookie, fourth-round pick Javon Baker, will also be in the mix for reps. There’s also room for third-year burner Tyquan Thornton, who has a plan to bounce back after a pair of middling seasons.

Thornton can be a big-play threat, but he’s unlikely to take catches away from DeMario Douglas. The latter was a record-setter as a rookie last season and should make life easier for new quarterback, No. 3 pick Drake Maye.

Add in former Minnesota Vikings’ pass-catcher K.J. Osborn, and it’s obvious there isn’t much room for Smith-Schuster. Better the Patriots cut bait and add to their league-leading $44,415,791 worth of cap space.