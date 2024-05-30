Giants Legend Michael Strahan Reacts to Kayvon Thibodeaux Chasing Sack Record

New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux made headlines on May 23 when he told reporters that he is “going for” Michael Strahan’s sack record every season that he’s a part of the NYG organization.

Last night on May 29, the Giants legend responded.

“I love the confidence and hope you get it @kayvont👍🏾,” Strahan messaged. Adding: “It’s a lot harder than you think💪🏾😉.”

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt tied Strahan for the official all-time single season sack record in 2021. Both managed 22.5 sacks during the regular season.

Last year, Thibodeaux recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks over 17 contests. Which was still 11.0 sacks shy of the mark to beat.

Needless to say, the first-round talent still has a long way to go.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Replies to Michael Strahan

Thibodeaux didn’t seem to take any issue with Strahan’s comment, nor should he.

The youngster replied to Strahan a few hours later, writing: “Gotta believe it to achieve it 🫡💪🏽.”

If nothing else, Thibodeaux appears motivated. And that’s a great thing for Giants fans.

He may never reach the Hall of Famer’s sack record — or maybe he will — but so long as he’s striving for it every season, he should be a pretty good player for Big Blue.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He’s Always Compared Himself to New Teammate Brian Burns as Pass Rusher

During that same May 23 press conference, Thibodeaux discussed his unique relationship with new teammate Brian Burns.

“Well, you know it’s funny, me and Burns go way back from me being in high school [and] him being in college,” Thibodeaux began, noting that Burns actually hosted him on a college visit.

“I’ve always kind of compared myself to him as I continue my pass rushing professional career,” the rising star went on. “So, being able to be with him [at practice], it was kind of like that full circle moment.”

Thibodeaux hinted that he plans to pick Burns’ brain in the coming weeks and months, being that he’s been in the league a bit longer and has learned a thing or two already.

He also promised that the Giants pass rushers will be “laser-focused” and energetic all summer long.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Wants to Maximize Potential With Giants, Says ‘It’s Now or Never’ in 2024

Thibodeaux was not the problem for the Giants in 2024. The key prospect made great strides in year two as an impact defender — even if he could be slightly more consistent in some areas like pass rush win-rate.

Having said that, you might think differently based on the way Thibodeaux attacked his opening press conference.

“It’s now or never [in 2024],” the 23-year-old voiced.

Explaining: “You think that when you’re a rookie, you’ve got this long career, but when you look at a guy like Aaron Donald, he just retired. He went [to] 10 Pro Bowls. I’m already two years down, haven’t been to one.”

“I’m not saying Pro Bowl is my end all, be all,” he added with a smile, “but just talking about understanding that every day is the last day. So, you talk about trying to maximize all the time that I have and all of the ability that I have today.”

Thibodeaux said that the next step is to turn his personal accolades into respect and fear around the league. And that requires him to take everything that he does “to the next level,” going the extra mile.

“Greatness is optional,” Thibodeaux concluded. “So, I just gotta take that next step.”